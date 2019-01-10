App
Last Updated : Jan 10, 2019 05:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reporter's Take | Sikkim could become first Indian state to roll out Universal Basic Income

Uttaresh Venkateshwaran is in conversation with Moneycontrol's Nachiket Deuskar to discuss the viability of UBI as an alternative to social welfare schemes.

Sikkim’s ruling Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) has decided to include Universal Basic Income (UBI) in its manifesto for the upcoming assembly and Lok Sabha elections.

The state has already begun the process of introducing the unconditional direct cash transfer scheme and is planning to implement the same by 2022. Sikkim is heading for simultaneous assembly and general elections in April-May.

Uttaresh Venkateshwaran is in conversation with Moneycontrol's Nachiket Deuskar to discuss the viability of UBI as an alternative to social welfare schemes.
