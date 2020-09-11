172@29@17@102!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|trends|current-affairs-trends|punjab-cm-amarinder-singh-relaxes-curfew-on-september-13-for-neet-exam-5829191.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 11, 2020 10:38 PM IST | Source: PTI

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh relaxes curfew on September 13 for NEET exam

However, shops selling non-essential items will remain closed, Singh clarified.

PTI

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on September 11 announced that there will be no curfew in the state this Sunday to facilitate free movement of students appearing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).

However, shops selling non-essential items will remain closed, he clarified.

All cities and towns in the state are under a curfew on Sundays. Students will have no problem reaching their examination centres, the chief minister replied to an Abohar resident on the issue during a Facebook live.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.
First Published on Sep 11, 2020 10:01 pm

