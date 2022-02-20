Punjab assembly election 2022: Candidates whose wealth rose the most in 5 years

Punjab assembly election 2022: Shiromani Akali Dal President Sukhbir Singh Badal and Congress’ Manpreet Badal are the top two gainers. (Images: Facebook)

The assets of 101 MLAs re-contesting the Punjab assembly election have increased by Rs 2.76 crore on an average in five years, shows an analysis of election affidavits by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and Punjab Election Watch.

The biggest gainer has been Shiromani Akali Dal President Sukhbir Singh Badal, whose assets have increased by Rs 100 crore.

Badal is contesting the 2022 Assembly election from the Jalalabad constituency in Fazilka district. He has declared assets worth over Rs 202 crore and is the second-richest candidate in Punjab, after Aam Aadmi Party’s Kulwant Singh.

Also read:

Punjab assembly elections: 41% candidates are crorepatis, shows ADR report

The second candidate in terms of increase in wealth is Sukhbir Badal’s cousin Manpreet Singh Badal, a Congress candidate from Bathinda Urban. The value of his assets has risen by more than Rs 32 crore as compared to 2017, according to the ADR report.

The wealth of Aam Aadmi Party candidate Aman Arora, who is contesting the election from Sunam Assembly constituency in Sangrur, district has risen by over Rs 29 crore.

Fourth on the list is former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, who parted ways with the Congress in 2021 to form his own party -- Punjab Lok Congress. Singh's party is contesting the Punjab assembly election in alliance with the BJP.

The value of Singh’s assets has increased by over Rs 20 crore in five years.

On the other hand, incumbent Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has seen his wealth decrease by Rs 5 crore, the report showed.

In Punjab, 41 percent (521) of the candidates contesting the 2022 assembly election have declared assets worth over Rs 1 crore, according to ADR.