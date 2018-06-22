Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates nature center in New York

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a nature center here today on the International Day of Yoga and asserted that he was hopeful that the ancient Indian physical and mental practice can become a binding force for the world.

Modi inaugurated the 'YO1 Nature Cure Center' in the Catskills area of New York through a video link on the occasion of 4th International Day of Yoga.

The Indian Consulate General here said YO1 is a "large Indian investment" in New York and will contribute to wellness of New Yorkers.

Modi, in his video address, said that in just a matter of three years, the International Yoga Day had grown into a worldwide public movement and has become an integral part of public life in many countries.

"Its impact has expanded far beyond its day of observance... It has become an occasion of initiation for millions inspired by the spirit of yoga, they commit themselves to its pursuit," he said.

Modi said several people, who already practise Yoga, re-dedicate themselves to its pursuit.

"The surge of interest in Yoga fills me with hope. I hope that Yoga can become binding force for the world," he said.

YO1, which means youthful in Sanskrit, is the first of its kind nature cure center in America located in Monticello in the scenic region of Catskills.

The centre, founded by Rajya Sabha MP and Essel Group Chairman Subhash Chandra, has been built as a state-of-art facility and will be a wellness destination that will offer therapies based on ancient Indian Yoga and Pranayam.

It will provide employment to at least 500 people and indirect employment to more than 1,500 people.

The United Nations General Assembly in December 2014 had declared that June 21 would be observed as International Day of Yoga every year.