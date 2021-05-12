Petrol, diesel prices rise for third consecutive day, Congress accuses Centre of 'looting people'

The rates in Delhi were at Rs 92.05 per litre for petrol and Rs 82.61 per litre for diesel on May 12.

Petrol and diesel prices continue to rise for the third consecutive day on May 12. The price for petrol and diesel were hiked by 25 paise per litre from the previous day in the national capital.

After the hike, the rates in Delhi were at Rs 92.05 per litre for petrol and Rs 82.61 per litre for diesel, according to data from Indian Oil Corporation. In Mumbai, the prices increased to Rs 98.36 per litre, 24 paise higher than the previous day. The price of diesel in the financial capital increased to Rs 89.75 per litre, a 27 paise higher than the previous day.

The Congress, on May 11, accused the BJP government of looting people by raising petrol and diesel prices soon after the assembly elections in five states were over. Congress general secretary and chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala alleged that while 130 crore Indians are fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, the BJP government is still indulging in profiteering by raising fuel prices which are hitting the common man.

"The cruel government is raising petrol and diesel rates on a daily basis while charging very high excise duty on petrol and diesel. The government has increased petrol and diesel by six times in the last 8 days since May 3. The consistent rise in prices of petrol and diesel by the Modi government is adding to the people's woes," he said.

"Indian National Congress demands the complete roll back of the excise duty hike effected by the Modi government on petrol and diesel. The repeated and unjust increase in the prices as also the central excise duty on petrol and diesel has inflicted insurmountable pain and suffering on the people of India," the Congress leader added.

Consumers in Chennai will now have to shell out Rs 93.84 per litre for petrol and Rs 87.49 per litre for diesel. In Kolkata, the prices reached Rs 92.16 per litre for petrol and Rs 85.45 per litre for diesel.