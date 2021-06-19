MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Don't miss the latest webinar on Global Investing with Passive Products on June 22, 11am
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged on June 19: Check rates here

Consumers in Chennai would have to shell out Rs 98.14 for a litre of petrol and Rs 92.31 for a litre of diesel.

Moneycontrol News
June 19, 2021 / 08:07 AM IST
Petrol, diesel price today | Central and state taxes make up for 60 percent of the retail selling price of petrol and over 54 percent of diesel. [Image: Shutterstock]

Petrol, diesel price today | Central and state taxes make up for 60 percent of the retail selling price of petrol and over 54 percent of diesel. [Image: Shutterstock]

Petrol and diesel prices across the country remained unchanged on June 19. On Friday, the Oil Marketing Companies hiked petrol price by 26-27 paise while diesel rates went up by 28-30 paise, taking fuel prices across metros to record highs.

In Delhi, the price hike led to a litre of petrol retailing at 96.93 per litre and diesel at Rs 87.69. Petrol now retails at a historic high of Rs 103.08 a litre in Mumbai, while diesel is priced at Rs 95.14.

Petrol is above Rs 100 per litre mark in at least seven states and union territories including Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Ladakh.

Consumers in Chennai would have to shell out Rs 98.14 for a litre of petrol and Rs 92.31 for a litre of diesel. In Kolkata, petrol was priced at Rs 96.84 a litre and diesel at Rs 90.54 a litre.

Oil companies revise the rates of petrol and diesel on the daily basis based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15 days, and foreign exchange rates.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #diese #fuel price hike #India #petrol
first published: Jun 19, 2021 08:07 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Are the SEBI penalties against Franklin Templeton AMC enough? Lawyers of investors share their views

Simply Save | Are the SEBI penalties against Franklin Templeton AMC enough? Lawyers of investors share their views

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.