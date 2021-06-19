Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged on June 19: Check rates here

Petrol, diesel price today | Central and state taxes make up for 60 percent of the retail selling price of petrol and over 54 percent of diesel. [Image: Shutterstock]

Petrol and diesel prices across the country remained unchanged on June 19. On Friday, the Oil Marketing Companies hiked petrol price by 26-27 paise while diesel rates went up by 28-30 paise, taking fuel prices across metros to record highs.

In Delhi, the price hike led to a litre of petrol retailing at 96.93 per litre and diesel at Rs 87.69. Petrol now retails at a historic high of Rs 103.08 a litre in Mumbai, while diesel is priced at Rs 95.14.

Petrol is above Rs 100 per litre mark in at least seven states and union territories including Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Ladakh.

Consumers in Chennai would have to shell out Rs 98.14 for a litre of petrol and Rs 92.31 for a litre of diesel. In Kolkata, petrol was priced at Rs 96.84 a litre and diesel at Rs 90.54 a litre.

Oil companies revise the rates of petrol and diesel on the daily basis based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15 days, and foreign exchange rates.