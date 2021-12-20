Parliament Live Updates | Oppn MPs to hit streets tomorrow demanding the resignation of MoS Home Ajay Kumar Misra, both Houses adjourned amid protests

December 20, 2021 / 01:15 PM IST

members continued their protests. Lok Sabha was adjourned till 12 pm during Question Hour after speaker Om Birla requested Opposition members to stop protesting and return to their seats.Opposition MPs will conduct a march from Gandhi statue in Parliament to Vijay Chowk at 1230 pm. Earlier, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi gave an adjournment notice in the Lok Sabha over providing unhindered access to pasture lands in the border areas in Ladakh.The Leaders of Opposition parties had held a meeting to take a decision on whether to attend or not the meeting called by the Government on suspension of 12 Opposition members of Rajya Sabha. Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that "We will not attend the meeting called by the Government. We will demand the resignation of MoS Home Ajay Kumar Misra and revocation of suspension of 12 Opposition MPs in Rajya Sabha. We will not let both Houses of Parliament function." In Rajya Sabha on December 20, Finance Minister Nirmala Sithraman will move to further amend and pass the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, as passed by Lok Sabha. Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju will move to introduce the Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021 in Lok Sabha. The Bill seeks to link Aadhaar numbers with voter IDs.

The proceedings of both houses of Parliament were adjourned on December 20 as Opposition MPs continued their protest over a host of issues including the demand seeking resignation of MoS Home Ajay Misra Teni over his alleged links with Lakhimpur Kheri violence and suspension of MPs. Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm without transacting any business as Opposition