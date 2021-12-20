MARKET NEWS

December 20, 2021 / 01:15 PM IST

Parliament Live Updates | Oppn MPs to hit streets tomorrow demanding the resignation of MoS Home Ajay Kumar Misra, both Houses adjourned amid protests

Parliament Live Updates: In Rajya Sabha on December 20, Finance Minister Nirmala Sithraman will move to further amend and pass the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, as passed by Lok Sabha. Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju will move to introduce The Mediation Bill, 2021.

Parliament Live Updates: The proceedings of both houses of Parliament were adjourned on December 20 as Opposition MPs continued their protest over a host of issues including the demand seeking resignation of MoS Home Ajay Misra Teni over his alleged links with Lakhimpur Kheri violence and suspension of MPs. Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm without transacting any business as Opposition
members continued their protests. Lok Sabha was adjourned till 12 pm during Question Hour after speaker Om Birla requested Opposition members to stop protesting and return to their seats.Opposition MPs will conduct a march from Gandhi statue in Parliament to Vijay Chowk at 1230 pm. Earlier, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi gave an adjournment notice in the Lok Sabha over providing unhindered access to pasture lands in the border areas in Ladakh.The Leaders of Opposition parties had held a meeting to take a decision on whether to attend or not the meeting called by the Government on suspension of 12 Opposition members of Rajya Sabha. Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that "We will not attend the meeting called by the Government. We will demand the resignation of MoS Home Ajay Kumar Misra and revocation of suspension of 12 Opposition MPs in Rajya Sabha. We will not let both Houses of Parliament function." In Rajya Sabha on December 20, Finance Minister Nirmala Sithraman will move to further amend and pass the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, as passed by Lok Sabha. Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju will move to introduce the Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021 in Lok Sabha. The Bill seeks to link Aadhaar numbers with voter IDs.
  • December 20, 2021 / 12:45 PM IST

    Parliament LIVE Updates | Aadhaar a proof of residence, not citizenship, says Shashi Tharoor in Lok Sabha

    The 'Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021' introduced in Lok Sabha. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said in Lok Sabha that, "Aadhaar only meant to be proof of residence, it's not proof of citizenship. If you're in a position asking Aadhaar for voters, all you're getting is a document that reflects residence, not citizenship. You're potentially giving the vote to non-citizens."

  • December 20, 2021 / 12:23 PM IST

    Parliament LIVE Updates | Congress leader Rahul Gandhi responds when asked about the Opposition's uproar in the Parliament

  • December 20, 2021 / 12:21 PM IST

    Parliament LIVE Updates | Election Laws(Amendment) Bill beyond legislative capabilities of Govt: Manish Tiwari 

    Manish Tiwari while opposing the Election Laws(Amendment) Bill, 2021 said that it is beyond the legislative capabilities of the government and that the "Aaadhar Act does not allow linking the Aadhar number with the electoral roll.

  • December 20, 2021 / 12:19 PM IST

    Parliament LIVE Updates | Lok Sabha Adjourned till 2 pm

     

  • December 20, 2021 / 11:51 AM IST

    Parliament LIVE Updates | Lok Sabha Adjourned till 12 pm

  • December 20, 2021 / 11:48 AM IST

    Parliament LIVE Updates | Opposition MPs to march from Gandhi statue in Parliament to Vijay Chowk at 12.30 pm tomorrow

    Opposition MPs will conduct a march from Gandhi statue in Parliament to Vijay Chowk at 1230 pm today, demanding the resignation of MoS Home Ajay Kumar Misra, in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri case.

  • December 20, 2021 / 11:38 AM IST

    Parliament LIVE Updates | Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2pm following uproar by Opposition members

  • December 20, 2021 / 11:37 AM IST

  • December 20, 2021 / 11:33 AM IST

    Parliament LIVE Updates | Rahul Gandhi gives adjournment notice on giving unhindered access to pasture lands in Ladakh

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday gave an adjournment notice in the Lok Sabha over providing unhindered access to pasture lands in the border areas in Ladakh. In his notice moved through the LS secretary general, the former Congress chief demanded that the business of the House be adjourned for discussing this matter of urgent importance regarding grazing rights of the people in border areas. "I, hereby, give notice of my intention to ask for leave to move a motion for the adjournment of the business of the House for the purpose of discussing a definite matter of urgent importance, named -- Statehood and Inclusion of Ladakh in Schedule VI of the Constitution of India. (PTI)

  • December 20, 2021 / 11:28 AM IST

    Parliament LIVE Updates | Opposition parties to not attend meeting called by Centre

    Leaders of Opposition parties held a meeting to take a decision on whether to attend or not the meeting called by the Government on suspension of 12 Opposition members of Rajya Sabha. Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that "We will not attend the meeting called by the Government. We will demand the resignation of MoS Home Ajay Kumar Misra and revocation of suspension of 12 Opposition MPs in Rajya Sabha. We will not let both Houses of Parliament function."

  • December 20, 2021 / 11:25 AM IST

    Parliament LIVE Updates | PM Modi holds meeting with key ministers to discuss government strategy for ongoing Winter Session

    PM Narendra Modi is holding a meeting with senior ministers including Defence minister Rajnath Singh and Union ministers Pralhad Joshi and Piyush Goyal, in Parliament, to discuss various issues and government strategy for the ongoing Winter Session. Union ministers Nirmala Sitharaman, Anurag Singh Thakur, Narendra Singh Tomar, Kiren Rijiju and Bharatiya Janata Party President JP Nadda are attending the meeting chaired by PM Modi in the Parliament on various issues.

  • December 20, 2021 / 11:01 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol's LIVE coverage of the Winter Session of the Parliament. Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for all the latest updates.

