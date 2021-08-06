MARKET NEWS

English
Over 86,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in a day in Delhi

PTI
August 06, 2021 / 08:19 AM IST
(Representative image)

Over 86,000 Covid vaccine doses were administered in Delhi the previous day, according to the city government's vaccination bulletin issued.

A total of 86,163 doses were administered on Wednesday, of which 45,948 were the first doses. Delhi had five days of vaccine stock left as of Thursday morning, the bulletin said.

The cumulative number of doses administered in the city so far has reached 1,03,81,616 -- 75,79.305 were the first doses and 28,02,311 the second doses.

The national capital had a balance stock of 8,22,540 coronavirus vaccines, of which 4,61,250 doses were of Covishield and 3,61,290 of Covaxin.

A total of 1,67,840 Covisihield doses were added to the stock on Wednesday.

The national capital's current vaccination capacity stands at 1,75,539 doses daily, the bulletin stated.
Tags: #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #India
first published: Aug 6, 2021 08:21 am

