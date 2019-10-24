Osmanabad Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Osmanabad Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Osmanabad is an Assembly constituency in Marathwada region of Maharashtra in Osmanabad district. This seat is reserved for General category.

Voter turnout was 66.13% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 67.67% in 2009.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Rana Jagjit Sinha Padma Sinha Patil won this seat by a margin of 10806 votes, which was 4.99% of the total votes polled. NCP polled a total of 216606 votes.

Rajenibalkar Omprakash Bhupalsinha Alias Pawan Raje won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the NCP candidate by a margin of 16974 votes. SS polled 200478 votes, 50.23% of the total votes polled.