COVID-19 Omicron in India: Top 5 quotes from government after 2 cases in Karnataka

Omicron in India: "All Omicron-related cases are found to have mild symptoms so far," Health Secretary Lav Agarwal said.

India has confirmed its first two cases of the highly infectious Omicron variant of coronavirus, the Health Ministry said Thursday. Two men, a 66-year-old and a 46-year-old, had both tested positive for the variant in Karnataka, top health official Luv Agarwal said in a briefing. The two patients are currently under institutional quarantine.

On Monday, the Health Ministry ordered all inbound travellers from "countries at-risk" to undergo mandatory post-arrival Covid testing, along with the random testing of other international arrivals. Mumbai on Wednesday imposed mandatory seven-day quarantines for all passengers arriving from at-risk countries.



“Two cases of Omicron detected in Karnataka so far through genome sequencing effort of INSACOG consortium of 37 laboratories established by the Ministry of Health”: Balram Bhargava, DG ICMR



“We need not panic, but awareness is absolutely essential. Coronavirus-apt behaviour is required”: Balram Bhargava, DG ICMR



“All Omicron-related cases are found to have mild symptoms so far”: Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health Ministry



“All their contacts have been identified and they are under monitoring. The protocol is being followed”: Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health Ministry



“In all such cases in the country and across the world so far, no severe symptom has been noted. WHO has said that its emerging evidence is being studied”: Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health Ministry



Karnataka Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai, while speaking at the News18 Chaupal event, said inbound passengers should only arrive if they are "healthy".

"If anyone coming from abroad, they should come health for the sake of safety of other people" apart from themselves, Bommai said.