    Niti Aayog-like body to be set up in Maharashtra: Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis

    Devendra Fadnavis, the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, declared on Sunday that the state would establish an organisation akin to Niti Aayog to analyse extensive data and make thoughtful judgments regarding diverse industries.

    PTI
    September 18, 2022 / 06:15 PM IST
    Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis (File image)

    Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis (File image)

    Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday announced that an institution on the lines of Niti Aayog would be set up in the state for comprehensive data analysis and to make studied decisions on various sectors.

    Speaking to reporters here, Fadnavis said, "A delegation led by Chief Minster Eknath Shinde met the chief executive officer and other officials of the Niti Aayog today. It was proposed that an institute of transformation on the lines of Niti Aayog would be set up to make studied decisions on various sectors. CM Shinde has given an in-principle nod to this suggestion."

    The topics discussed during the meeting between the chief minister and the NITI Aayog officials ranged from monetisation of assets, blockchain in agriculture, transportation taking to alternative fuel or EV policy, non-conventional energy, drone in healthcare and agriculture, among others, he said. The NITI Aayog has also carried an extensive study on similar issues and developed a tool, where inter-related data from various departments is collectively analysed for a better decision-making process, Fadnavis added.

    "For instance, one department has details of an outbreak of disease, while another one possesses information about the location of contaminated water. If these two departments share their data, decision making would be more effective," the deputy chief minister said. "The trillion dollar economy proposal was also discussed with the Niti Aayog and we are trying to achieve it with its help," he said.

    The NITI Aayog serves as the apex public policy think tank of the central government, and the nodal agency tasked with catalysing economic development, and fostering cooperative federalism through the involvement of state governments in the economic policy-making process. It was set up in January 2015 by the Narendra Modi government to replace the Planning Commission.
    first published: Sep 18, 2022 06:15 pm
