Last Updated : Oct 06, 2020 06:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

NCW sends notices to Amit Malviya, Swara Bhasker, Digvijaya Singh for revealing Hathras victim’s identity

In the video Amit Malviya had tweeted on October 2, the Hathras victim could be heard saying that she was strangled when she resisted the accused. Her face was visible too and the video was shared by many Twitter users.

Moneycontrol News

The National Commission for Women (NCW) on October 6, issued notices to Bharatiya Janata Party Information Technology cell head Amit Malviya, Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker, and Congress leader Digivijaya Singh for allegedly revealing the identity of the 19-year-old Dalit woman who was allegedly gangraped in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh.

Separate notices were sent to the three of them, directing them to immediately remove the posts and refrain from sharing such posts in future.

The NCW notice read: “In view of the above, you are hereby required to provide a satisfactory explanation to the Commission on receipt of this notice and shall remove and refrain from transmission of such pictures/ videos on the social media as they are widely circulated by your follower which is prohibited by the existing law.”

It added: “Whereas the Supreme Court had held that the bar on disclosure under Section 228 A (2) of the Indian Penal Code was not confined to the name of the victim but actually meant that ‘the identity of the victim should not be discernible from any matter published in the media’.”

In the video, Amit Malviya had tweeted on October 2, the Hathras victim could be heard saying that she was strangled when she resisted the accused. Her face was visible too and the video was shared by many Twitter users.

With agency inputs
First Published on Oct 6, 2020 06:23 pm

tags #Amit Malviya #Congress leader Digvijay Singh #Hathras gangrape case #National Commission for Women (NCW) #Swara Bhasker

