Moneycontrol Ultimate Business Quiz #43: Test your knowledge

Take a shot at the Moneycontrol Ultimate Business Quiz. Check how many you get right. Avinash Mudaliar @moneycontrolcom Anubhav Chatterjee 1/40 Q1: Name the advertiser. 2/40 Answer: Glaxo. 3/40 Q2. Identify the advertiser. 4/40 Answer: Parle Poppins. 5/40 Q3. This is the original Manchester-based football brand that invented sportswear and sports tailoring. The company’s first major football kit was made for Manchester City in 1934, a kit they won the FA Cup in. What is the name of the company? (Representative image: Reuters) 6/40 Answer: Umbro. (Image: Reuters) 7/40 Q4. Identify this aviation company from Kansas. 8/40 Answer: Cessna. (Image: Reuters) 9/40 Q5. Name the mascot. 10/40 Answer: Mr Peanut from Planters. 11/40 Q6. A wrestler from Ashta village in Sangli, Maharashtra, Vishnu had moved to Mumbai in 1928 at the age of 22 and worked as a physical trainer at Girgaum’s Hindu Sarvajanik Vyayamshaala in his spare time. The first gym, Ramkrishna Physical Culture Institute, was opened at Linking Road in Khar, Mumbai, in 1932. Name the fitness brand. 12/40 Answer: Talwalkar's. (Image: Reuters) 13/40 Q7. Identify the company from the logo. 14/40 Answer: Lotus Cars. (Image: Reuters) 15/40 Q8. The first products of Dow Jones & Company, the publisher of the Journal, were brief news bulletins, nick-named "flimsies", hand-delivered throughout the day to traders at the stock exchange in the early 1880s. They were later aggregated in a printed daily summary called the Customers' Afternoon Letter. How is this product known to us? (Image: Reuters) 16/40 Answer: Wall Street Journal. (Image: Reuters) 17/40 Q9. "The Gospel of Wealth", is an article that describes the responsibility of philanthropy by the new upper class of self-made rich. He proposed that the best way of dealing with the new phenomenon of wealth inequality was for the wealthy to redistribute their surplus means in a responsible and thoughtful manner. Who has written it? 18/40 Answer: Andrew Carnegie. 19/40 Q10. What is the significance of this Google doodle? 20/40 Answer: Teachers’ Day. 21/40 Q11. Name this venture capital firm. 22/40 Answer: Sequoia Capital. 23/40 Q12. Name the management guru who has written this book. 24/40 Answer: Peter Drucker (left). (Image: Reuters) 25/40 Q13. Identify the company that created products like Flickr and Game Neverending. It was founded in 2002 by Stewart Butterfield, Caterina Fake and Jason Classon and was bought by Yahoo! in 2005. 26/40 Answer: Ludiocorp. 27/40 Q14. Name the person on whom the book is based. 28/40 Answer: Rajan Pillai. (Centre) (Image: Reuters) 29/40 Q15. Which organization’s logo is this? 30/40 Answer: Robin Hood Army. 31/40 Q16. The company was founded by Sean Parker and two Stanford University engineering students, Todd Masonis and Cameron Ring. It was an online address book that launched in 2002. Identify the company. 32/40 Answer: Plaxo. 33/40 Q17. Despite being written in upper case, it is not an acronym, but was chosen because its name can be pronounced easily by people who speak any language. After acquiring the Drouot Group in 1982, Chairman and CEO Claude Bébéar hired an outside consultant to conduct a computer-aided search for a new name. Bébéar wanted a short and snappy name to convey vitality and could be pronounced the same way in every language. What was the name they came up with? 34/40 Answer: AXA. (Image: Reuters) 35/40 Q18. From the launch of the Pilgrim in 1925 to the retiring of the Spirit of Innovation in 2017, the company generally owned and operated non-rigid airships in its global public relations fleet. In 2014, however, the company began to replace its three U.S. non-rigid airships (blimps) with three new semi-rigid airships, each of which have a rigid internal frame. Which company is being discussed? (Image: Reuters) 36/40 Answer: Goodyear. (Image: Reuters) 37/40 Q19. Name this person who started his company selling jackets, shirts, raincoats and sportswear. His company also sold uniforms for Hitler youth, uniforms for railway employees, the Wehrmacht, and for postal service workers. 38/40 Answer: Hugo Boss. (Image: Reuters) 39/40 Q20. See’s Candies was in midst of a banter between which big shareholder of the company and another entrepreneur, Elon Musk? 40/40 Answer: Warren Buffet. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Sep 7, 2018 04:26 pm