Madhya Pradesh cabinet gives nod to set up 350 modern schools

The state cabinet, at a meeting here, cleared a proposal worth Rs 6,952 crore for setting up 350 schools with smart classes and other facilities for students.

PTI
June 22, 2021 / 08:56 PM IST
Madhya pradesh Health Minister Narottam Mishra



The Madhya Pradesh government on Tuesday sanctioned setting up of 350 schools with smart classes and other facilities at a cost of over Rs 6,950 crore, a minister said. The state cabinet, at a meeting here, cleared a proposal worth Rs 6,952 crore for setting up 350 schools with smart classes and other facilities for students, Home Minister and MP government spokesman Narottam Mishra said.

He was talking to reporters after the cabinet meeting. Mishra said these schools will serve students living in 15-km periphery of their residence.

Madhya Pradesh govt to set up COVID-19 pandemic research institute

They will be equipped with modern facilities, including small classes, laboratories, libraries, sports and transport facilities for students, he said.Overall, 9,200 such schools will be opened in a phased manner in the state, the minister said.

The first phase was cleared by the cabinet on Tuesday. In the first phase, one school each will be opened at district headquarters (52) and all blocks (261). Besides, 37 schools will be opened in big cities and other areas lacking such facilities, a government release said. They will have classes from primary to 12th standard, it said.
TAGS: #Madhya Pradesh #modern schools #Narottam Mishra
first published: Jun 22, 2021 08:56 pm

