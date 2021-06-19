MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Don't miss the latest webinar on Global Investing with Passive Products on June 22, 11am
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Madhya Pradesh govt to set up COVID-19 pandemic research institute

He said the proposal was approved by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday. “A state-level public health institute will come up in Bhopal for the research of the COVID-19 pandemic and other diseases including contagious diseases,” Sarang told reporters.

PTI
June 19, 2021 / 03:49 PM IST
By April 22, ICUs in Ontario, Canada's most populous province, had 800 COVID-19 patients, with such admissions at the highest point since the pandemic began. (Image: Reuters)

By April 22, ICUs in Ontario, Canada's most populous province, had 800 COVID-19 patients, with such admissions at the highest point since the pandemic began. (Image: Reuters)

The Madhya Pradesh government has decided to set up a state-level research institute for the COVID-19 pandemic and other diseases here, state medical education minister Vishvas Sarang said on Saturday.

He said the proposal was approved by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday. “A state-level public health institute will come up in Bhopal for the research of the COVID-19 pandemic and other diseases including contagious diseases,” Sarang told reporters.

He said various degree and diploma courses will also be run by this institute and experts of various fields will be posted there. The minister said the state government has also decided to run a "pink" campaign in Madhya Pradesh to detect cancer among women.

“It was seen that women don''t open up on diseases like cancer due to family and social reasons. We have decided to run a pink campaign in urban areas, small towns and panchayat level for the examination of women''s health,” Sarang said, adding health check-up camps will soon be organized under this initiative.

Responding to a query, Sarang said the state government was trying to check the ''black fungus'' or mucormycosis infection at an early stage. “The state government has ensured adequate availability of Amphotericin-B injection in the treatment of mucormycosis," he added.
PTI
TAGS: #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #India
first published: Jun 19, 2021 03:51 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | One empire company can inspire a whole ecosystem of companies: Sumon Sadhu

The Private Market Show | One empire company can inspire a whole ecosystem of companies: Sumon Sadhu

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.