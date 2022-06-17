English
    Large number of youth to benefit from increase in Agnipath age limit: Amit Shah

    Amit Shah said that the recruitment process in the Army had been affected for the last two years due to the coronavirus pandemic and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken a sensitive decision by showing concern for the youth of the country.

    PTI
    June 17, 2022 / 01:11 PM IST
    File Image: Union Minister Amit Shah

    The Centre’s decision to increase the upper age limit for joining the Agnipath scheme for recruitment in defence services will benefit a large number of youth, Home Minister Amit Shah said on Friday.


    He said the recruitment process in the Army had been affected for the last two years due to the coronavirus pandemic and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken a sensitive decision by showing concern for the youth of the country.


    ”The recruitment process in the Army was affected due to the corona pandemic for the last two years, so Prime Minister Shri has taken a sensitive decision, showing concern for the youth, to give them two years concession in the age limit from 21 years to 23 years in the first year of Agnipath scheme,” Shah said in a tweet in Hindi.


    A large number of youth will benefit by this decision. Through the Agnipath scheme, they will move forward in the service to the country and their bright future, he said. ”I thank @narendramodi ji,” he added.

    The government on Thursday increased the upper age limit for recruitment under the Agnipath scheme to 23 years from 21 years for 2022 for the enrolment of soldiers into the Army, Navy and Air Force.

    PTI
    first published: Jun 17, 2022 01:11 pm
