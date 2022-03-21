English
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    Kremlin says no significant progress in peace talks with Ukraine

    Moscow has accused Kyiv of stalling peace talks by making proposals unacceptable for Russia. Ukraine has said it is willing to negotiate but will not surrender or accept Russian ultimatums.

    Reuters
    March 21, 2022 / 04:07 PM IST
    Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Mstyslav Chernov)

    The Kremlin said on Monday that peace talks between Russia and Ukraine had not yet made any significant progress.

    Speaking to reporters on a conference call, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said significant progress in the talks still had to be made for there to be a basis for a possible meeting between President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

    "For us to speak of a meeting between the two presidents, homework has to be done. Talks have to be held and their results agreed upon," Peskov said. "There has been no significant progress so far."

    Peskov also reiterated claims that Russia was showing more willingness than Ukrainian negotiators to work toward an agreement at the talks.

    "Those (countries) who can should use their influence over Kyiv to make it more accommodating and construction at these talks," he said.
    first published: Mar 21, 2022 04:07 pm
