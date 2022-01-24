MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • HDFC
  • Future Of Mobility
  • PwC_India
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Finity
  • Masters Of Change
  • Masterclass for The Thoughtful Investor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Are you 45+? Planning for retirement? We have just the right webinar for you - Planning for Retirement with Life Insurance on 27-Jan, 3pm. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

Kerala Lottery Result: 'Win Win W-652' to declared today at 3 pm

The first prize winner of 'Win Win W-652' will get Rs 75,00,000. The second prize winners will get Rs 5,00000 and the third prize winners will get 1,00000. The consolation prize winners will get Rs 8000.

Moneycontrol News
January 24, 2022 / 08:37 AM IST
Representative image

Representative image

Kerala Lottery Result January 24: The Kerala State Lottery Department will announce the winners of the 'Win Win W-652' lottery on January 24 at 3 pm. The result can be checked at keralalotteryresult.net.

The first prize winner of 'Win Win W-652' will get Rs 75,00,000. The second prize winners will get Rs 5,00000 and the third prize winners will get 1,00000. The consolation prize winners will get Rs 8000.

The fourth, fifth, sixth seventh and eighth prize winners will get Rs 5,000, Rs 2,000, Rs 1000, Rs 500 and Rs 100 respectively.

Steps to check the 'Nirmal NR-259' result on January 21:

> Visit the Kerala Lottery's official website—keralalotteryresult.net—or click here

Close

Related stories

> Look for 'Kerala Lottery Result 21.1.2022 Nirmal NR-259' lottery and click on it

> A new page will display 'Nirmal NR-259' lottery results

Kerala set up India’s first lottery department in 1967 and released its first lottery ticket on November 1 of the same year. The ticket valued at Re 1 carried the first prize of Rs 50,000. The first draw took place on January 26, 1968.

The department rolls out seven weekly lotteries—Pratheeksha, Dhanasree, Win-Win, Akshaya, Bhagyanidhi, Karunya, and Pournami—and six bumper lotteries.

More than three Taluk lottery offices are functioning in the state—one each at Punalur in the Kollam district, Kattappana in Idukki and Thamarassery in Kozhikkode district, the directorate of Kerala state lotteries says.

Catch our full coverage of the Kerala lottery
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Business #Current Affairs #India #Kerala Lottery #lottery
first published: Jan 24, 2022 08:37 am

Must Listen

Why is now the right time to invest in US markets?

Why is now the right time to invest in US markets?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.