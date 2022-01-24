Kerala Lottery Result: 'Win Win W-652' to declared today at 3 pm

Representative image

Kerala Lottery Result January 24: The Kerala State Lottery Department will announce the winners of the 'Win Win W-652' lottery on January 24 at 3 pm. The result can be checked at keralalotteryresult.net.

The first prize winner of 'Win Win W-652' will get Rs 75,00,000. The second prize winners will get Rs 5,00000 and the third prize winners will get 1,00000. The consolation prize winners will get Rs 8000.

The fourth, fifth, sixth seventh and eighth prize winners will get Rs 5,000, Rs 2,000, Rs 1000, Rs 500 and Rs 100 respectively.

Steps to check the 'Nirmal NR-259' result on January 21:

> Visit the Kerala Lottery's official website—keralalotteryresult.net—or click here

> Look for 'Kerala Lottery Result 21.1.2022 Nirmal NR-259' lottery and click on it

> A new page will display 'Nirmal NR-259' lottery results

Kerala set up India’s first lottery department in 1967 and released its first lottery ticket on November 1 of the same year. The ticket valued at Re 1 carried the first prize of Rs 50,000. The first draw took place on January 26, 1968.

The department rolls out seven weekly lotteries—Pratheeksha, Dhanasree, Win-Win, Akshaya, Bhagyanidhi, Karunya, and Pournami—and six bumper lotteries.

More than three Taluk lottery offices are functioning in the state—one each at Punalur in the Kollam district, Kattappana in Idukki and Thamarassery in Kozhikkode district, the directorate of Kerala state lotteries says.