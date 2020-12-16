Kerala Local Body Election Results: Ruling LDF ahead of Congress-led UDF in initial trends, BJP kept out again

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan forms a human chain as he participates in an anti-CAA protest in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala-Jan 26, 2020 (PTI)

The ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) is ahead of the opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) in the local body elections in Kerala, initial trends indicate.

The local body election is seen as a litmus test for the three parties LDF, UDF and the BJP-led NDA ahead of the next year’s assembly elections in the state.

As of 11:30 am, the LDF is leading in 491 of the 941 panchayats, followed by UDF leading in 372 panchayats and NDA in 25 panchayats. The LDF is also ahead over the UDF in district panchayats with a lead in 9 of the 14 seats followed by UDF with a lead in five seats. In block panchayats, UDF is leading in 102 of 152 seats while LDF is ahead in 50 seats.

The LDF was, however, trailing behind UDF in municipalities where it was leading 39 of the 86 seats against UDF’s lead in 41 seats.

These are initial trends. Final results will come later in the afternoon. Votes are being counted on December 16 for seats in 941 gram panchayats, 152 block panchayats, 14 district panchayats, 86 municipalities and six corporations.

The elections to 15,962 wards in 941 gram panchayats, 2080 wards in 152 block panchayats, 331 divisions in 14 district panchayats, 3078 wards in 86 municipalities and 414 wards in six municipal corporations were held in three phases on December 8, 10 and 14.

The LDF had won in most of the local bodies in 2015.

The local civic body elections will give a peak to the voters’ mood as the LDF looks for re-election in the state in 2021.