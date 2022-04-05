Twitter hails hero cop who carried baby through burning Rajasthan street

Rajasthan: Police constable Netresh Sharma has been rewarded with a promotion. (Image credit: Twitter/@SukirtiMadhav)

A police constable in Rajasthan is earning wide praise on social media after a picture emerged of him carrying a baby in his arms and running through a burning street.

The photo was taken during communal violence in Rajasthan's Karauli city on Saturday, according to a Hindustan Times report.



"तम में प्रकाश हूँ,

कठिन वक़्त की आस हूँ।"

So proud of constable Netresh Sharma of Rajasthan Police for saving a precious life. This picture is in deed worth a thousand words.. pic.twitter.com/U2DMRE3EpR

— Sukirti Madhav Mishra (@SukirtiMadhav) April 4, 2022

It was shared on Twitter by Sukirti Madhav Mishra, senior superintendent of police of Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district.

"So proud of constable Netresh Sharma of Rajasthan Police for saving a precious life," Mishra wrote. "This picture is in deed worth a thousand words."

Many others lauded Sharma for his bravery.

"Real life heroes are those who selflessly serve humanity in the most daunting situations too!" said BJP National Secretary Y Satya Kumar. "Rajasthan Police Constable Netresh Sharma Ji is one such hero who saved the life of a small child from a violent mob."



Real life heroes are those who selflessly serve humanity in the most daunting situations too! Rajasthan Police Constable #NetreshSharma Ji is one such hero who saved the life of a small child from a violent mob. Salute! pic.twitter.com/NCBtR1APkB — Y. Satya Kumar (@satyakumar_y) April 4, 2022



Karuna, a non-governmental organisation tweeted: "Big salute. Huge respect. Proud of you respected Netresh Sharma ji. This picture is indeed worth a thousand words."

Big Salute..!!

Huge Respect Proud of you respected Netresh Sharma ji . This picture is indeed worth a thousand words. pic.twitter.com/4bb8tnokXh — Karuna - The Compassion (@karunango2010) April 5, 2022

Violence had broken out in Karauli during a motorcycle rally, according to Hindustan Times. There were reports of stone pelting and shops being set ablaze.

Sharma saw three women trapped in a house between two burning shops, NDTV reported.

"One of them had a child in her arms," he told the news channel. "As soon as I saw that scene, I rushed into the house. "The flames were closing in on the door. The women begged me to help and I told them to give me the child who was already wrapped in a shawl. I took the child in my arms and I told the mother and the other women in the house to run out behind me."

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot spoke to Sharma and congratulated him for his brave act. He has been rewarded with a promotion.