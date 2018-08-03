Govt to take action against 2.25 lakh cos for not filing financial statement

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has already struck off over 2.26 lakh companies for non-filing of financial statements or annual returns for a continuous period of two years or more.
The government today said it will take action against over 2.25 lakh companies as they have not filed requisite financial statement for 2015-16 and 2016-17.
The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has already struck off over 2.26 lakh companies for non-filing of financial statements or annual returns for a continuous period of two years or more.
"During the financial year 2018-19, a total of 2,25,910 companies have also been identified for action under section 248 of the (Companies) Act for non-filing of due returns for the financial year 2015-16 and 2016-17," Minister of State for Corporate Affairs P P Chaudhary said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.
"Due procedure shall be followed by Registrars of Companies (ROCs) before striking off names of the companies," he added.Section 248 of the Companies Act -- which is implemented by the corporate affairs ministry -- provides powers to strike off names of companies from the register on various grounds, including for being inactive for long.