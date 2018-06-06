App
Last Updated : Jun 06, 2018 07:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt nod to Rs 1,948 cr bridge over Ganga

The Ministry of Road and Highways said that the project will generate direct employment during construction for about 9.20 lakh mandays.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The government today approved a proposal for a 10-km bridge across river Ganga in Allahabad to be built at a cost of Rs 1,948 crore. The decision was taken by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The CCEA... approved the project for construction of 9.9 km long new 6-lane bridge across the Ganga on NH 96 at Phaphamau in Allahabad with total capital cost of Rs 1,948.25 crore," a statement from the Ministry of Road and Highways said.

The project, expected to be completed by December 2021, will resolve the traffic congestion on the existing 2-lane Phaphamau bridge, the statement said.

It will also ease the rush during Kumbh, Ardh-Kumbh and other rituals at sangam and will boost the pilgrimage tourism and local economy of Allahahad.

"The bridge will also be beneficial for the Lucknow / Faizabad bound traffic coming from Madhya Pradesh via NH 27 and NH 76 through Naini Bridge," the statement said.

It added that the project will generate direct employment during construction for about 9.20 lakh mandays.

The traffic on the old bridge is about 40,000 PCUs (Passenger Car Units) which is much greater than its designed capacity of 15,000 PCUs, resulting in severe congestion.

The government said there were only 13 bridges on the Ganga between Allahabad to Farakka before May 2014, but later additional 20 bridges were planned, of which 5 have been opened to traffic and 7 are under construction.
First Published on Jun 6, 2018 07:28 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #river Ganga

