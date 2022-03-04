English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 6 days 15 sessions. Prices increasing soon Rs.1499/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    Assembly Elections
    Assembly Elections
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    French professor, 70, drives 2,000 km to offer his house to Ukrainian refugees

    Bearing a cardboard sign seeking "One family for a house in France, travel and house free", the French professor registered with a charity at a crossing on the Slovakia-Ukraine border.

    Reuters
    March 04, 2022 / 11:29 AM IST
    Ukraine-Russia: Two women, who fled the Russia's invasion in Ukraine, sit in a camper van with a 70-yr old professor Yves Gineste.

    Ukraine-Russia: Two women, who fled the Russia's invasion in Ukraine, sit in a camper van with a 70-yr old professor Yves Gineste.

    When Russia invaded Ukraine last week French professor Yves Gineste didn't think twice – he set off on a four-day drive to the eastern edge of Slovakia to offer his Perpignan house to refugees.

    Bearing a cardboard sign seeking "One family for a house in France, travel and house free", he registered with a charity at Vysne Nemecke, a crossing on the Slovakia-Ukraine border.

    A few hours later he was helping 26-year-old manicurist Nastia Kiselyova, along with a friend travelling with her daughter and niece, load their belongings into his camper van prior to heading back the around 2,000 km (1,200 miles) to southwest France.

    On hearing of the invasion "I could not believe it," the 70-year-old, a professor in medical research who works six months of the year at Kyoto University and normally rents the Perpignan house out, told Reuters.

    "I decided to go immediately…It's an emergency. And in emergency, we have to act, we have to respect our values. And my value is that we are brothers."

    Close

    Related stories

    More than one million have fled Ukraine since Russia invaded on Feb. 24 and began shelling Kyiv and other cities, the United Nations said on Thursday.

    Tired and struggling to process a welter of emotions, Kiselyova said her group waited at Kyiv train station for over eight hours on Wednesday before boarding a packed train to Uzhhorod, on the Slovak border.

    "We heard shelling after leaving Kyiv, we were told to pull the curtains down so light was the train was not visible," she said.

    She said she had left behind her parents, her father being military age and her mother employed as a nurse in a military hospital, and that her group had an acquaintance in Spain where they might try to travel on to from France.

    But, as a non-English speaker, she worried about the prospect of finding work and fought back tears when talking about chances of getting back home. "They are shooting at everything, playgrounds, schools. Not strategic objects, but houses, cars," she said.
    Reuters
    Tags: #Russia #Slovakia #Ukraine
    first published: Mar 4, 2022 11:24 am

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.