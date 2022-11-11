Free insulin to OJ Simpson's 'confession': Parody Twitter accounts misuse blue tick

Elon Musk's $8 a month for verified Twitter accounts has backfired with the rise of a string of parody accounts.

Insulin is free, George W Bush misses killing Iraqis and OJ Simpson ‘did it’. These are just a few of the examples of the chaos unleashed on Twitter after billionaire Elon Musk rolled out the $8 a month Twitter Blue scheme. Now, anybody with $8 or roughly Rs 650 can be verified with a blue tick and many of them are not putting it to good use.

Several parody accounts of celebrities, politicians and even corporations have come up on Twitter, impersonating them and claiming whatever they feel like. The problem is, how do you know it’s not the real person because as it turns out anyone can get verified now if they have $8.

For instance, a verified, parody account of former US President George W Bush is claiming that he misses “killing Iraqis” and former UK PM Tony Blair’s verified but parody account agrees.



‘Verified’ Eli Lily twitter account promises free insulin. People are celebrating. It is t remotely true. Someone just paid Elon Musk’s $8 pic.twitter.com/Wg4GfRIA5P

— Brendan Keefe (@BrendanKeefe) November 10, 2022

One particularly exciting news was when pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly and Company “announced” insulin was now “free”. But that turned out to be a lie as well.

Several inappropriate tweets from these parody accounts have also been around.

Elon Musk himself wasn’t spared.



Elon surprising people a little here, but I’m excited about this new development! https://t.co/5XyEOhvM3g

— Read Jackson Rising by @CooperationJXN (@JoshuaPHilll) November 10, 2022



So, does Elon Musk's new paid Twitter Blue verification system lead to more scams?

Hmmm, I don't know, let's ask this Verified Twitter account over here, he seems rather official.Tens of thousands of people seem to agree... pic.twitter.com/ebGAUAKzWY — Gillian de Nooijer (@GillianDN) November 9, 2022



Okay twitter blue has been such a success I need to do a thread. Feel free to add to the on the great launch of this product pic.twitter.com/cx1bEFp9Yn

— Read Jackson Rising by @CooperationJXN (@JoshuaPHilll) November 10, 2022



Two great new verified accounts! pic.twitter.com/ZHNfeuBkIR

— Read Jackson Rising by @CooperationJXN (@JoshuaPHilll) November 10, 2022



And another two success stories pic.twitter.com/3IId5W99Vb

— Read Jackson Rising by @CooperationJXN (@JoshuaPHilll) November 10, 2022



Big day for the politicians of my youth pic.twitter.com/MHoiW9QVbb

— Read Jackson Rising by @CooperationJXN (@JoshuaPHilll) November 10, 2022



Rudy weighing in on the issues! https://t.co/qK528kMxgD

— Read Jackson Rising by @CooperationJXN (@JoshuaPHilll) November 10, 2022

“Starting today we’ll begin offering Twitter Gold: a free subscription that that gets you yearly family vacations and nightly dinners with me. If your names is Grimes. Please come back. I love you,” read a tweet with the Tesla CEO’s name with a verified badge and his Twitter display picture.Even Twitter itself has got a few parody pages already.Here are some of the tweets doing the rounds from parody profiles:

And Senator Ted Cruz is apparently a “cannibal” according to one of his parody accounts.

Musk has weighed in on the issue from his actual profile, thankfully, this morning as well.



To be more precise, accounts doing parody impersonations. Basically, tricking people is not ok.

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 11, 2022

“Going forward, accounts engaged in parody must include “parody” in their name, not just in bio. To be more precise, accounts doing parody impersonations. Basically, tricking people is not ok,” he tweeted.It remains to be seen how Musk handles this issue (blocking the accounts or modifying the Twitter Blue rules) as his longstanding idea of “free speech for all” begins to crumble, all thanks to him.