Former India cricketers slug it out over Delhi locality's demolition drive: 'My country...'

The Supreme Court has put a two-week stay on the demolition drive in Delhi's Jahangirpuri.

Amid rising communal tensions in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri, former India cricketer Irfan Pathan tweeted something that obliquely hinted at the issue prompting a response from his former colleague Amit Mishra.



My country, my beautiful country, has the potential to be the greatest country on earth.BUT………

— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) April 21, 2022

"My country, my beautiful country, has the potential to be the greatest country on earth. BUT…" Pathan tweeted on Friday morning.

Hours later came the reply from Mishra, who is also a bowler, completing Pathan’s ellipsis.



My country, my beautiful country, has the potential to be the greatest country on earth…..only if some people realise that our constitution is the first book to be followed.

— Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) April 22, 2022

"My country, my beautiful country, has the potential to be the greatest country on earth… only if some people realise that our constitution is the first book to be followed," Mishra's tweet read in a vague slight.

Under Irfan Pathan’s tweet, several users posted Mishra’s tweet as if to complete his tweet.

Both tweets have been liked and retweeted thousands of times with many siding with Pathan while others supporting Mishra.

So, what happened in Jahangirpuri?

Days after communal violence broke out in Jahangirpuri, bulldozers razed several structures as a part of the anti-encroachment drive launched by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC).

Chaos ensured as several shops, temporary and concrete structures were tore down amid fervent protests by locals.

A petition was filed by Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind in the Supreme Court claiming that only Muslim riots accused's properties were being targeted. The court intervened, ordering a status quo, but the demolition continued. The top court then took "serious view" of the violation of the pause order and warned the mayor before putting a two-week stay on the drive.

The judges also asked if any Hindu were properties were demolished in Jahangirpuri saying that encroachments "are not limited to one community".

Visuals of the wreckage at the locality flooded the internet and many condemned the action taken by the NDMC that continued even after a Supreme Court order to stop the drive.





