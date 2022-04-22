English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    Former India cricketers slug it out over Delhi locality's demolition drive: 'My country...'

    Days after communal violence broke out in Delhi's Jahangirpuri, bulldozers razed several structures as part of the anti-encroachment drive launched by the NDMC.

    Stella Dey
    April 22, 2022 / 03:29 PM IST
    The Supreme Court has put a two-week stay on the demolition drive in Delhi's Jahangirpuri.

    The Supreme Court has put a two-week stay on the demolition drive in Delhi's Jahangirpuri.


    Amid rising communal tensions in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri, former India cricketer Irfan Pathan tweeted something that obliquely hinted at the issue prompting a response from his former colleague Amit Mishra.

    “My country, my beautiful country, has the potential to be the greatest country on earth. BUT…” Pathan tweeted on Friday morning.

    Hours later came the reply from Mishra, who is also a bowler, completing Pathan’s ellipsis.

    “My country, my beautiful country, has the potential to be the greatest country on earth… only if some people realise that our constitution is the first book to be followed,” Mishra’s tweet read in a vague slight.

    Under Irfan Pathan’s tweet, several users posted Mishra’s tweet as if to complete his tweet.

    Close

    Related stories

    Both tweets have been liked and retweeted thousands of times with many siding with Pathan while others supporting Mishra.

    So, what happened in Jahangirpuri?

    Days after communal violence broke out in Jahangirpuri, bulldozers razed several structures as a part of the anti-encroachment drive launched by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC).

    Chaos ensured as several shops, temporary and concrete structures were tore down amid fervent protests by locals.

    A petition was filed by Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind in the Supreme Court claiming that only Muslim riots accused's properties were being targeted. The court intervened, ordering a status quo, but the demolition continued. The top court then took "serious view" of the violation of the pause order and warned the mayor before putting a two-week stay on the drive.

    The judges also asked if any Hindu were properties were demolished in Jahangirpuri saying that encroachments "are not limited to one community".

    Visuals of the wreckage at the locality flooded the internet and many condemned the action taken by the NDMC that continued even after a Supreme Court order to stop the drive.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Stella Dey
    Tags: #Amit Mishra #Irfan Pathan #Jahangirpuri violence
    first published: Apr 22, 2022 03:00 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.