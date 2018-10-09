Flipkart Big Billion Days sale to go live on Oct 9: Here are best festive offers

India's largest online retailer, Flipkart is just hours away from officially kick-starting its annual festive sale the Flipkart Big Billion Days for 2018. The sale will commence on October 10 and continue till October 14 for regular users. However, Flipkart Plus users will get three extra hours to shop with the sale starting for them at 9 pm on October 9.

As part of the sale, Flipkart will dish out offers on a whole host of products including smartphones, home appliances, heavy appliances, home decor, furniture, personal care appliances, smart devices, gadgets, and provide offers such as zero-interest EMIs, Flipkart Pay Later, cardless credit and EMIs on debit cards to its buyers.

The retailer has also partnered with HDFC Bank to roll out exclusive offers for buyers who use the bank’s debit or credit cards. Additionally, buyers using PhonePe for payment can avail 10 percent cashback during the sale.

Apart from mouth-watering discounts, Flipkart app users can win prizes including Google home, smartphones, televisions, Bluetooth speakers, headphones and Flipkart gift vouchers by participating in the Quiz to be hosted twice every day.

Here’s a list of the best deals:-

Xiaomi’s Mi Mix 2 smartphone will be available at a discounted price of Rs 22,999. The device comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage option and carries an original price tag of Rs 29,999.

Redmi Note 5 Pro will retail at a discounted rate of Rs. 12,999, down from original price of Rs.14,999.

Vivo V9 Youth will come with a discount of Rs 6,000 and will retail at Rs. 13,990. The original price of the device is Rs 19,990.

Mid-range performance smartphone Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 will carry a discount of Rs 1,000 and will be available at Rs. 9,999. Another Asus smartphone which will be up for sale is Zenfone 5Z. The smartphone competes with the famed OnePlus 6 and will be priced at Rs 24,999, a steep discount of Rs 5,000 from the original price of Rs 29,999.

Nokia 5.1 Plus and Nokia 6.1 Plus will come at a discounted price of Rs 10,499 and Rs 14,999, respectively.

Apart from smartphones, Flipkart will offer discounts on Mi Smart TVs along with televisions under brands such as VU, Kodak, Thomson, Samsung and Micromax.