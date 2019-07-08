App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Partners

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Budget 2019

Partners

you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Jul 08, 2019 06:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

EPFO launches Employees Enrolment Campaign, 2017

Retirement fund body EPFO today formally launched the Employees Enrolment Campaign, 2017, to encourage firms to enroll their employees under its schemes at nominal damages of Rupee one per annum.


Retirement fund body EPFO today formally launched the Employees Enrolment Campaign, 2017, to encourage firms to enroll their employees under its schemes at nominal damages of Rupee one per annum.


Under the scheme, the employee's share of contribution, if declared by the employer as not deducted, shall stand waived, the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) said in statement.


According to the statement, the damages to be paid by the employer in respect of the employees for whom declaration has been made under this campaign shall be at the rate of Rupee one per annum.

Close

Besides, no administrative charges shall be collected from the employer in respect of the contribution made under the declaration.

related news


Under the scheme, a declaration can be made under the campaign for the period till March 31, 2017, for which no inquiry under section 7A has been initiated.


The EPFO's apex decision making body -- the Central Board Trustees -- at its meeting held on December 19, 2016, decided to launch a special campaign from January 1, 2017 to March 31, 2017 to enroll the eligible workers who were left out, in bringing them under its social security umbrella.


The campaign seeks to enroll new establishments and employees with or without past service. The Central Government has accepted the recommendation of the Board and has since notified the scheme, it said.


The campaign aims to encourage employers to voluntarily come forward and declare details of all such employees who were entitled for membership between April 1, 2009 and December 31, 2016 under EPF & MP Act 1952, but could not be enrolled.


The enrolment drive offers a limited time window to employers to bring all eligible workers under social security net.


According to the provisions of Employees Provident Funds and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952, the employer of an establishment covered under the Act is required to enroll all employees drawing basic wages of up to Rs 15,000 per month.


The establishments that enroll new employees under the campaign will be eligible to draw benefits available under Pradhan Mantri Rojgar Protsahan Yojana (PMRPY) as well as Pradhan Mantri Paridhan Rojgar Protsahan Yojana (PMPRY).


The government pays 8.33 percent contribution of employers' share to the Employees Pension Scheme (EPS) in respect of new employees having Universal Account Number.


For textile (apparel) sector, the government additionally pays 3.67 percent towards EPF contribution for new employees required to be paid by the employers.


EPFO has made special arrangements for the success of the campaign and appropriate assistance will be made available to employers coming forward to extend social security coverage of their employees.

EPFO said that more details of the campaign and FAQS are available at www.epfindia.gov.in and can be accessed at the URL http://www.epfindia.com/site_docs/PDFs/Circulars/Y2016-2017/Co ord_FAQ_EEC_04012017.pdf.



Catch Budget 2019 LIVE updates here. Click here for full Budget 2019 coverage
First Published on Jan 5, 2017 09:04 pm

tags #1952 #2017 #Announcements #Current Affairs #Employees Enrolment Campaign #Employees Pension Scheme #Employees Provident Funds and Miscellaneous Provisions Act #EPFO #PMRPY #Retirement fund

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.