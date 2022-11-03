In Elon Musk vs Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez over Twitter Blue, a periwinkle sweatshirt makes a cameo

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Elon Musk.

The feud between billionaire Elon Musk and Democratic representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is back. This time over Musk’s decision to charge a $8 blue tick fee that has sent social media into a frenzy.



Your feedback is appreciated, now pay $8

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 2, 2022

“Lmao at a billionaire earnestly trying to sell people on the idea that “free speech” is actually a $8/mo subscription plan,” Ocasio-Cortez or AOC tweeted to which Musk was quick to retort with: “Your feedback is appreciated, now pay $8”.

It didn’t end there. Soon after, Musk put out a photograph of a sweatshirt being sold on AOC’s website for $58. The “Periwinkle Supporter Crew sweatshirt” is available on shop.ocasiocortez.com.

AOC had a rebuttal for this.

“My workers are union, have full healthcare + benefits like childcare help, and everyone is paid a living wage. Proceeds go to community acts like tutoring underserved kids. You’re a union buster with an ego problem who pockets the change from underpaying and mistreating people,” she replied in the Twitter thread.

After Musk’s takeover of Twitter, several key changes have taken place at the microblogging site. Apart from axing of top executives, Musk has announced a $8 fee that he says will include several other benefits. Those not willing to pay $8 will not have a blue tick but can still use Twitter, without some benefits.

“Twitter’s current lords & peasants system for who has or doesn’t have a blue checkmark is bullshit. Power to the people! Blue for $8/month,” Musk announced two days back adding that the price will be “adjusted by country proportionate to purchasing power parity.”

Other features will include: Priority in replies, mentions and search, which is essential to defeat spam/scam, ability to post long video and audio, half as many ads, Musk said in the thread.



This will also give Twitter a revenue stream to reward content creators

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 1, 2022

“There will be a secondary tag below the name for someone who is a public figure, which is already the case for politicians,” he declared.

Musk has now been replying personally to several people asking for $8 and has unleashed memes on to the world on the matter.

This is not the first time Musk and AOC have sparred with each other. The long-standing feud between the two have previously clashed head on over AOC’s Met Gala dress that said “Tax the Rich” and even dared the New York Congresswoman to run the same a politicians vs billionaires poll, like he ran.

Stop hitting on me, I’m really shy ️

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 29, 2022

AOC has previously slammed a "billionaire with an ego problem" without taking names while Musk had hit out at her factitiously by saying: “Stop hitting on me, I’m really shy”.

AOC had then said she was talking about Mark Zuckerberg but later deleted the tweet.

Musk bought Twitter for $44 billion last week.