English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Event alert! Options Conclave 3.0 - Global Trading Live Event from 20th-22nd Dec at just 4999 for PRO!
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    Donald Trump NFT collection, showing him as superhero, astronaut, sells out

    The cards' creators made $4.5 million through the sale. They denied the proceeds will be used for Trump's 2024 campaign.

    Curated by : Moneycontrol News
    December 17, 2022 / 09:32 AM IST
    Each of the digital trading cards was sold for $99 each. (Images: collecttrumpcards.com)

    Each of the digital trading cards was sold for $99 each. (Images: collecttrumpcards.com)

    Donald Trump unveiled a collection of non-fungible tokens that feature him in guises such as a superhero, astronaut and racer, among others. Critics described it as "incredibly dumb", but according to the website promoting them, they sold out quickly after being launched on Thursday, December 15.

    Each of the digital trading cards was sold for $99 each, giving owners a chance to win prizes like attending a dinner hosted by the former US president, meeting him at his luxe Mar-a-Lago resort or receiving memorabilia signed by him.

    The collectTrumpCards website said each of the card had a "unique pre-assigned rarity".

    "For the first time, you can celebrate the life and career of President Donald Trump through his first official Digital Trading Card collection," it said. "These are personal digital collectibles or “trading cards” that you can collect, accumulate, trade, etc. Think of them like traditional baseball or basketball cards but stored digitally so you never have to worry about physical damage."

    The cards' creators made $4.5 million through the sale, CBS reported.

    Related stories

    There were questions if the proceeds would be used for Trump's 2024 presidential run, which he announced last month. collectTrumpCards denied the collection links to any political campaign.

    "NFT INT LLC (who owns the cards) is not owned, managed or controlled by Donald J. Trump, The Trump Organization, CIC Digital LLC or any of their respective principals or affiliates," it said.  "NFT INT LLC uses Donald J. Trump's name, likeness and image under a paid license."

    The collection has been mocked by those associated with the Republican Party.

    “It just seems humiliating and beneath him to be hustling action figure trading cards of himself,” Republican strategist Mike DuHaime was quoted as saying by The Wall Street Journal. “He was president and a billionaire celebrity real-estate developer, and now he’s selling pictures of himself for 100 bucks.”

    Trump is facing many investigations, including for his and his allies' attempts to overturn the election in 2020. Recently, two of his companies were convicted in a criminal tax fraud trial.

     
    Tags: #Donald Trump #NFT #USA
    first published: Dec 17, 2022 09:32 am