English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    Days before Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s death, interview had sparked concerns about his health on social media

    Billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has died aged 62.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 14, 2022 / 11:07 AM IST
    Rakesh Jhunjhunwala.

    Rakesh Jhunjhunwala.


    Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, referred to as India's Warren Buffett, has died aged 62.

    He had been suffering from kidney disease and ischemic heart disease.

    The billionaire, who backed India's newest airline, Akasa Air, was brought to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on Sunday morning

    Officials at the hospital told CNBC TV-18 he died due to a cardiac arrest.

    Remembering Rakesh Jhunjhunwala: The veteran investor's role models

    Close

    Related stories

    RIP Rakesh Jhunjhunwala: Latest updates on the life and times of the market legend

     

    Jhunjhunwala had done an interview with CNBC TV-18 earlier this week, which had sparked concern on social media about this health.

     

     

    "Really sad to see sir like this," a Twitter user had commented. "Get well soon, Rakesh Sir."

    Many others also left comments expressing concern.

    In the interview, Jhunjhunwala had offered insights on Indian markets and Akasa Air.

    "Regardless of the global developments, the Indian market will grow, but at a slower pace," he had told the news channel.

    News of Jhunjhunwala's death came just a week after Akasa Air's first flight took off. The ace investor was among those who flew with the airline on its maiden journey.

    See photos and videos from Akasa Air’s first flight, featuring Rakesh Jhunjhunwala

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Rakesh Jhunjhunwala #social media
    first published: Aug 14, 2022 10:09 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.