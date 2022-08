August 14, 2022 / 02:29 PM IST

Which is the one formula the Big Bull aka Rakesh Jhunjhunwala held sacred?

- Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, the Big Bull of Indian stock markets, had fallen back on one mathematical formula time and again.

- It captured the importance of both the company’s ability to generate profits and the market’s perception of its ability to generate profits.

- “I was introduced to a simple mathematical equation. Earnings per share (EPS) x price earnings ratio (PER) = price. It was apparent that when both the variables determining price, that is EPS and PER gain, the stock prices explode,” he said in an interview with N Mahalakshmi, formerly editor of Outlook Business. Read details here,