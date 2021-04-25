COVID-19 Vaccine | No walk-in facilities, CoWin registration must for beneficiaries aged 18-45 yrs

Coronavirus vaccine beneficiaries aged between 18 to 45 years will have to register on CoWin app to get vaccinated as the third phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive begins from May 1.

No walk-in facilities will be available for those between 18-45 years of age initially.

Coronavirus vaccine registration for those aged above 18 years will start from April 28 on the CoWin platform and Aarogya Setu app.

Those aged above 45 years will continue to enjoy an on-site registration facility to get their COVID-19 vaccine jab.

Speaking about the decision, a government official said: “An increased demand is expected once the vaccination is opened for all. For the purpose of crowd control, registering on CoWin portal and making an appointment to get a vaccine will be mandatory for those aged between 18 and 45 years. Walks-in will not be allowed in the beginning so that there is no chaos.”

