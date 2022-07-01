English
    Commercial LPG cylinder prices slashed across cities. Check latest rates

    July 01, 2022 / 08:12 AM IST

    Oil marketing companies (OMC) have slashed the price of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder by Rs 198 in Delhi with immediate effect from July 1.

    A 19 kg commercial cylinder now costs Rs 2021 in Delhi.

    The price of an LPG cylinder has come down by Rs 182 in Kolkata. On the other hand, it has declined by Rs 190.50 in Mumbai and Rs 187 in Chennai.

    This is the second consecutive reduction in the price of commercial LPG cylinders. The price of commercial LPG cylinder was cut by Rs 135, on June 1.

    (This is a developing story. Please check back later for more)
    first published: Jul 1, 2022 07:58 am
