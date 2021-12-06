MARKET NEWS

Babri Masjid demolition: Who said what 29 years after demolition of mosque

Babri Masjid in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh was demolished by kar sevaks (activists) who stormed the site in an event that led to riots and communal tension across the country.

Moneycontrol News
December 06, 2021 / 01:42 PM IST
File image dated October 1990 from news agency PTI showing the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya before the demolition.

Today marks 29 years since the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh was demolished by kar sevaks (activists) who stormed the site in an event that led to riots and communal tension across the country. Security has been tightened in Mathura to avoid any untoward incident.

Three weeks ago, on November 12, while speaking at the launch of Congress leader Salman Khurshid's book, "Sunrise over Ayodhya — Nationhood in Our Times", his party colleague P Chidambaram  had said, "India will forever be haunted by the conclusion drawn after the Supreme Court's judgment on the Ayodhya title dispute that no one demolished Babri Masjid, much like no one killed Jessica."

BJP leader and former Uttar Pradesh governor Ram Naik on Sunday claimed that his party had no clue about the demolition and got to know of it only after the mosque was demolished. "I was the party's chief whip at that time and on December 6, I was keeping a tab on every development in Ayodhya... We were getting information that party workers and Kar sevaks were reaching Ayodhya... but we were completely clueless that anything of that sort (demolition) was about to happen," Naik said. "We got the information only after Babri Masjid was razed."

"The black day... Never forgive, never forget," Trinamool Congress leader Trinankur Bhattacharjee tweeted.

 
Tags: #Ayodhya #Babri Masjid #Babri Masjid Demolition #Ram Janmabhoomi
