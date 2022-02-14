English
    February 14, 2022 / 10:41 AM IST

    Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: UP records over 9 % voter turnout, Uttarakhand 5% and Goa 11 % till 9 am

    Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: Voting is underway in 55 Assembly seats spread across nine Uttar Pradesh districts in the second phase of the Assembly elections. All 40 seats of Goa and all 70 seats of Uttarakhand are also voting today

    Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE Updates:  Voting is underway across all 40 seats of Goa, all 70 seats of Uttarakhand and 55 constituencies Uttar Pradesh in the second phase of the assembly polls on February 14. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, his Uttarakhand counterpart Pushkar Singh Dhami, former CM of Uttarakhand Harish Rawat and jailed Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan are
    among the prominent leaders in the fray in the three states ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). In Uttar Pradesh, voting for 55 Assembly seats spread across nine Uttar Pradesh districts in the second phase of the Assembly elections is started at 7 am . As many as 586 candidates are in the fray in this phase with the seats spread across Saharanpur, Bijnor, Moradabad, Sambhal, Rampur, Amroha, Budaun, Bareilly and Shahjahanpur. Of the 55 seats, the BJP had won 38 in 2017 while the Samajwadi Party bagged 15 (where 10 successful candidates were Muslim) and the Congress two. The areas going to polls in this phase have a sizeable Muslim population influenced by religious leaders of the Barelvi and Deoband sects and are areas considered SP strongholds. In an interview with news agency ANI, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said that the BJP will win the assembly election by winning over 300 seats. Dharam Singh Saini, a Yogi Adityanath government minister who had switched to the SP before the polls, is among prominent candidates in the fray today. Jailed  SP leader Mohammad Azam Khan has been fielded from his stronghold Rampur. Khan's son Abdullah Azam has been fielded from the Swar seat. UP's Finance Minister Suresh Khanna is contesting from Shahjahanpur while  Minister of State for Jal Shakti Baldev Singh Aulakh is contesting from Bilaspur. In Uttarakhand, where the BJP is seeking a second term, polling is also being held across all 70 seats of Uttarakhand today. As many as 632 candidates are in the fray from all 70 seats of Uttarakhand today. The voting will begin at 8 am in the hill state across 11,697 polling booths. The AAP, which is contesting all 70 assembly constituencies, has offered  promises including free electricity up to 300 units to every household to lure voters. The prominent faces in the fray in Uttarakhand include chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Uttarakhand cabinet colleagues Satpal Maharaj, Subodh Uniyal, Arvind Pandey, Dhan Singh Rawat and Rekha Arya, State BJP president Madan Kaushik, former chief minister Harish Rawat, former minister Yashpal Arya, state Congress president Ganesh Godiyal and Leader of Opposition in the fourth assembly Pritam Singh, among others. In Goa, Voting is underway across all 40 seats today. As many as 301 candidates are contesting from 40 seats of Goa. Usually a bi-polar contest, the Goa election is, this time, witnessing a multi-cornered contest this time with the AAP testing waters in all seats. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) and other smaller parties are also vying to make a mark on Goa's electoral scene. The Congress and the Goa Forward Party (GFP) are fighting the election in alliance, while the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC has joined hands with the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP). The Shiv Sena and the NCP had also announced their pre-poll alliance, while the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP is contesting on its own. The coastal state recorded 82.56 percent turnout during the 2017 elections. The Congress had bagged 17 seats, while the BJP bagged 13. Later, the BJP stitched up an alliance with some regional outfits and independents to form government in the state. The prominent faces in the fray in Goa include chief minister Pramod Sawant (BJP), Leader of the Opposition Digambar Kamat (Congress), former CMs Churchill Alemao (TMC), Ravi Naik (BJP), Laxmikant Parsekar (independent), former deputy CMs Vijai Sardesai (GFP) and Sudin Dhavalikar (MGP), late CM Manohar Parrikar's son Utpal Parrikar and AAP's CM face Amit Paleker.
    • February 14, 2022 / 10:28 AM IST

      Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: Can BJP fight anti-incumbency, retain Uttarakhand?
      Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal with voters may be an overarching factor in the three states (Goa, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand)  going to polls on February 14, but nowhere it is under test than in Uttarakhand, carved out of UP in 2000. 
      Uttarakhand has battled natural disasters, and witnessed a pace of development that has not matched up to the people's needs and expectations, often causing migration of young men seeking their future in the plains. Given this, Modi remains the best bet to pull the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chestnut out of fire because of anti-incumbency issues.
      A year ago, the Congress was seen as gaining ground because of the BJP's internal problems. But today, the party seems to be a divided house.
      A new factor this time could be the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and also rebels from the Congress and the BJP who are contesting as independents. Their importance would grow in the case of any party failing to secure enough number on its own to form a government. Read full here

    • February 14, 2022 / 10:22 AM IST

      Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: Voter turnout till 9 am
      Uttar Pradesh records over 9 percent voter turnout till 9 am
      Uttarakhand records 5 percent voter turnout till 9 am
      Goa 11 percent voter turnout till 9 am

    • February 14, 2022 / 10:14 AM IST

      Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: Opinion | BJP is fighting multiple battles in Goa
      On February 9, Union Home Minister Amit Shah was campaigning door-to-door in Sankhali (Sanquelim) in Goa. The incumbent seeking re-election from Sankhali is none other than Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. Elsewhere on February 10, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Goa, 72 hours before polls to address a rally at Mapusa. Both Sankhali and Mapusa are the only two seats where Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has 100 percent home grown candidates. All of the remaining seats have turncoats from the Congress, the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), and even independents.
      The BJP is getting into the Goa assembly elections with a lot more baggage than just anti-incumbency. It’s not looking good for the national party that first stormed and then wormed into power over the last decade for two back-to-back terms.
      In addition to anti-incumbency, the ruling BJP has to tackle upset cadre and leaders who have not taken kindly to the party relying heavily on ‘winnable’ imports from other political parties. Read full here.

    • February 14, 2022 / 10:07 AM IST

      Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: It's A Battle of Turncoats, Test of Strongholds in Phase 2 of UP Polls: Key Seats In the Fray
      The second phase of elections have kicked off in Uttar Pradesh, with 55 seats going to polls. Of these, the BJP had won 38 in 2017, while the Samajwadi Party had bagged 15 and the Congress two. The SP and the Congress had contested the last Assembly election in an alliance. The areas going to the polls in this phase have a sizeable Muslim population influenced by religious leaders of the Barelvi and Deoband sects and are considered to be the strongholds of the Samajwadi Party.
      The prominent faces in the fray in this phase include Dharam Singh Saini, a BJP state minister who had switched to the SP. SP’s Azam Khan has been fielded from his stronghold Rampur seat, while Saini is trying his luck from the Nakud Assembly segment. Khan is a member of Lok Sabha from Rampur. Khan’s son Abdullah Azam has been fielded from the Suar seat. He has been pitted against Haider Ali Khan, the heir of another political family, the Nawabs of Rampur, who is trying his luck on the ticket of Apna Dal (Sonelal), a BJP ally. Outgoing Minister of State for Jal Shakti Baldev Singh Aulakh is the candidate from Bilaspur, Minister of State for Urban Development Mahesh Chandra Gupta from Badaun, and Minister of State for Secondary Education Gulab Devi from Chandausi.
      Here’s a lowdown on the interesting battles of Phase-2.

    • February 14, 2022 / 09:53 AM IST

      Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: Goa CM Pramod Sawant votes
      BJP is coming with a majority, says Goa CM Pramod Sawant

    • February 14, 2022 / 09:48 AM IST

      Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: Only BJP-led alliance can secure Punjab, uproot drug problem: Amit Shah
      Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said only the BJP-led alliance can secure Punjab, uproot drug menace from the state and stop illegal religious conversions, even as he made a sharp attack against Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal.
      Shah, in his first public rally for the February 20 state assembly polls, hit out at the Congress over the 1984 anti-Sikh riots and accused Congress leaders of being involved in killing of Sikhs in Delhi. He also raised the issue of religious conversion of Sikhs and Hindus in the state and lambasted the Channi-led government for 'failing' to check this practice.
      Shah claimed that religious conversions were a big problem in Punjab. "These religious conversions cannot be stopped by Channi sahib," he said, adding that the AAP couldn't stop them either. He asserted that only the BJP could stop the conversions.
      At another rally at Patiala, the Union minister praised former chief minister Amarinder Singh, saying he always rose above partisan considerations when it came to issues concerning national security. The BJP leader said that when he became the home minister in 2019, he felt quite concerned about the security along the Punjab border "but once I spoke to Amarinder, I felt relaxed". Read full here.

    • February 14, 2022 / 09:38 AM IST

      Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: Confident BJP will return to power, says UP minister Jitin Prasad
      Uttar Pradesh Minister Jitin Prasada cast his vote at a polling booth in Shahjahanpur today during the second phase of Uttar Pradesh state Assembly Elections 2022, which is underway across 55 assembly constituencies today.
      Speaking to ANI after voting he said, "I can say confidently that BJP is going to return to power in Uttar Pradesh with 300 plus seats.Trends for the first phase of election show that people have voted for BJP. Today in the second phase people will bless BJP again on the basis of work that has been done."

    • February 14, 2022 / 09:33 AM IST

      Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: UP Phase 2 constituencies
      Voting for 55 Assembly seats spread across nine Uttar Pradesh districts in the second phase of the Assembly elections in the state. As many as 586 candidates are in the fray in this phase with the seats spread across Saharanpur, Bijnor, Moradabad, Sambhal, Rampur, Amroha, Budaun, Bareilly and Shahjahanpur. 

      Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: UP Phase 2 constituencies Voting for 55 Assembly seats spread across nine Uttar Pradesh districts in the second phase of the Assembly elections in the state. As many as 586 candidates are in the fray in this phase with the seats spread across Saharanpur, Bijnor, Moradabad, Sambhal, Rampur, Amroha, Budaun, Bareilly and Shahjahanpur. 
    • February 14, 2022 / 09:28 AM IST

      U'khand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami casts vote ##Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: U'khand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami casts vote

      All our schemes have provided a shield for the people of Uttarakhand; the public knows very well who can work for the development of the state. I'm sure that the Uttarakhand public will bring BJP on 60+ seats: CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, in Khatima told ANI

    • February 14, 2022 / 09:20 AM IST

      Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: 632 candidates in fray in Uttarakhand 
      A total of 81,72173 voters in the state will decide the fate of 632 candidates, including 152 independents. 
      Polling to the 70 Assembly seats spread over 13 districts of Uttarakhand began amid tight security on Monday morning. As many as 36095 police, central paramilitary and PAC personnel have been deployed on poll duty across the state.
      There are 11,697 polling booths spread over 8.624 locations, Chief Electoral Officer Saujanya said. For the first time, 101 all-women 'Sakhi' polling booths run by women have been set up in the state to encourage their participation in the polling process. Similarly, six polling booths to be manned by differently abled have also been set up, she said. 
      This is the fifth Assembly poll being held in the hill state since its creation in 2000. A public holiday has been declared by the administration for the single-day polling in the state. (PTI)

