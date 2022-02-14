Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: UP records over 9 % voter turnout, Uttarakhand 5% and Goa 11 % till 9 am

Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE Updates:
Voting is underway across all 40 seats of Goa, all 70 seats of Uttarakhand and 55 constituencies Uttar Pradesh in the second phase of the assembly polls on February 14. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, his Uttarakhand counterpart Pushkar Singh Dhami, former CM of Uttarakhand Harish Rawat and jailed Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan are
among the prominent leaders in the fray in the three states ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP
). In Uttar Pradesh, voting for 55 Assembly seats spread across nine Uttar Pradesh districts in the second phase of the Assembly elections is started at 7 am . As many as 586 candidates are in the fray in this phase with the seats spread across Saharanpur, Bijnor, Moradabad, Sambhal, Rampur, Amroha, Budaun, Bareilly and Shahjahanpur. Of the 55 seats, the BJP had won 38 in 2017 while the Samajwadi Party bagged 15 (where 10 successful candidates were Muslim) and the Congress two. The areas going to polls in this phase have a sizeable Muslim population influenced by religious leaders of the Barelvi and Deoband sects and are areas considered SP strongholds. In an interview with news agency ANI, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said that the BJP will win the assembly election by winning over 300 seats. Dharam Singh Saini, a Yogi Adityanath government minister who had switched to the SP before the polls, is among prominent candidates in the fray today. Jailed SP leader Mohammad Azam Khan has been fielded from his stronghold Rampur. Khan's son Abdullah Azam has been fielded from the Swar seat. UP's Finance Minister Suresh Khanna is contesting from Shahjahanpur while Minister of State for Jal Shakti Baldev Singh Aulakh is contesting from Bilaspur. In Uttarakhand, where the BJP is seeking a second term, polling is also being held across all 70 seats of Uttarakhand today. As many as 632 candidates are in the fray from all 70 seats of Uttarakhand today. The voting will begin at 8 am in the hill state across 11,697 polling booths. The AAP, which is contesting all 70 assembly constituencies, has offered promises including free electricity up to 300 units to every household to lure voters. The prominent faces in the fray in Uttarakhand include chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Uttarakhand cabinet colleagues Satpal Maharaj, Subodh Uniyal, Arvind Pandey, Dhan Singh Rawat and Rekha Arya, State BJP president Madan Kaushik, former chief minister Harish Rawat, former minister Yashpal Arya, state Congress president Ganesh Godiyal and Leader of Opposition in the fourth assembly Pritam Singh, among others. In Goa, Voting is underway across all 40 seats today. As many as 301 candidates are contesting from 40 seats of Goa. Usually a bi-polar contest, the Goa election
is, this time, witnessing a multi-cornered contest this time with the AAP testing waters in all seats. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) and other smaller parties are also vying to make a mark on Goa's electoral scene. The Congress and the Goa Forward Party (GFP) are fighting the election in alliance, while the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC has joined hands with the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP). The Shiv Sena and the NCP had also announced their pre-poll alliance, while the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP is contesting on its own. The coastal state recorded 82.56 percent turnout during the 2017 elections. The Congress had bagged 17 seats, while the BJP bagged 13. Later, the BJP stitched up an alliance with some regional outfits and independents to form government in the state. The prominent faces in the fray in Goa include chief minister Pramod Sawant (BJP), Leader of the Opposition Digambar Kamat (Congress), former CMs Churchill Alemao (TMC), Ravi Naik (BJP), Laxmikant Parsekar (independent), former deputy CMs Vijai Sardesai (GFP) and Sudin Dhavalikar (MGP), late CM Manohar Parrikar's son Utpal Parrikar and AAP's CM face Amit Paleker.