Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: UP records over 9 % voter turnout, Uttarakhand 5% and Goa 11 % till 9 am

February 14, 2022 / 10:07 AM IST

Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: It's A Battle of Turncoats, Test of Strongholds in Phase 2 of UP Polls: Key Seats In the Fray

The second phase of elections have kicked off in Uttar Pradesh, with 55 seats going to polls. Of these, the BJP had won 38 in 2017, while the Samajwadi Party had bagged 15 and the Congress two. The SP and the Congress had contested the last Assembly election in an alliance. The areas going to the polls in this phase have a sizeable Muslim population influenced by religious leaders of the Barelvi and Deoband sects and are considered to be the strongholds of the Samajwadi Party.

The prominent faces in the fray in this phase include Dharam Singh Saini, a BJP state minister who had switched to the SP. SP’s Azam Khan has been fielded from his stronghold Rampur seat, while Saini is trying his luck from the Nakud Assembly segment. Khan is a member of Lok Sabha from Rampur. Khan’s son Abdullah Azam has been fielded from the Suar seat. He has been pitted against Haider Ali Khan, the heir of another political family, the Nawabs of Rampur, who is trying his luck on the ticket of Apna Dal (Sonelal), a BJP ally. Outgoing Minister of State for Jal Shakti Baldev Singh Aulakh is the candidate from Bilaspur, Minister of State for Urban Development Mahesh Chandra Gupta from Badaun, and Minister of State for Secondary Education Gulab Devi from Chandausi.

Here’s a lowdown on the interesting battles of Phase-2.