Assembly by-polls in 11 states: BJP wins ten, leads in 32 seats

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has won 10 assembly seats and is leading 32 others among the 58 seats across 11 states including Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh, where votes are being counted for the by-elections held recently.

The counting for by-polls is being held along with Bihar assembly elections where the NDA is leading in more than 122 seats, the magic number, in the 243-member house.

In Madhya Pradesh by-elections, the ruling BJP is leading in 20 of the seats while the Congress is ahead in seven seats. Former MP CM Kamal Nath conceded the defeat of the Congress party in MP by-poll 2020.

“I accept the decision of the people. Thank the voters,” he said. The by-poll was crucial for former CM, who lost power in the state seven months ago after Jyotiraditya Scindia quit the Congress and joined the BJP.

In Uttar Pradesh, the BJP managed to retain six of the seven seats while the Samajwadi Party (SP) had one.

“In the by-polls, the BJP has repeated its performance of the 2017 Assembly and 2019 Lok Sabha elections,” said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The BJP is also ahead in all the eight seats of Gujarat. In Manipur, BJP candidate Oinam Lukhoi won the by-poll to the Wangoi seat while the BJP candidates were leading in two other constituencies. An independent candidate leads in one seat in Manipur. The BJP candidate N Munirathna won the by-poll to Rajarajeshwari Nagar assembly seat in Karnataka, where BJP candidate is leading in another seat as well.

In Telangana by-poll, the BJP maintained lead over the ruling TRS in the Dubbak assembly seat. BJP candidate Lois Marandi is leading the by-poll to Dumka assembly seat of Jharkhand while Congress candidate Anup Singh is gaining in Bermo seat.

The Congress won Haryana’s Baroda assembly by-poll where Indu Raj Narwal defeated Olympian wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt.