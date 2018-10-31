App
Last Updated : Oct 31, 2018 07:52 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

As India unveils Statue of Unity, here's a look at 10 tallest statues in the world

The Statue of Unity, built as a tribute to India’s first Deputy PM Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, will be inaugurated on October 31. Take a look at the tallest statues across the globe.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Statue of Unity, India | Height : 182 metre (Image: L&T)
Statue of Unity, India | Height : 182 metre
Spring Temple Buddha, China | Height: 153 metre (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
Spring Temple Buddha, China | Height: 153 metre
Laykyun Setkyar, Myanmar | Height: 116 metre (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
Laykyun Setkyar, Myanmar | Height: 116 metre
Ushiku Daibutsu, Japan | Height: 110 metre (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
Ushiku Daibutsu, Japan | Height: 110 metre
Guanyin of Nanshan, China | Height: 108 metre (Image: Reuters)
Guanyin of Nanshan, China | Height: 108 metre
Emperors Yan and Huang, China | Height: 106 metre (Image: Reuters)
Emperors Yan and Huang, China | Height: 106 metre
Sendai Daikannon, Japan | Height: 100 metre (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
Sendai Daikannon, Japan | Height: 100 metre
Guishan Guanyin, China | Height: 99 metre (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
Guishan Guanyin, China | Height: 99 metre
Great Buddha, Thailand | Height: 92 Metre (Image: Reuters)
Great Buddha, Thailand | Height: 92 Metre
Grand Buddha, China | Height: 88 metre (Image: Reuters)
Grand Buddha, China | Height: 88 metre
First Published on Oct 31, 2018 07:52 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #Slideshow #Statue of Unity #world

