As India unveils Statue of Unity, here's a look at 10 tallest statues in the world

The Statue of Unity, built as a tribute to India’s first Deputy PM Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, will be inaugurated on October 31. Take a look at the tallest statues across the globe. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/10 Statue of Unity, India | Height : 182 metre (Image: L&T) 2/10 Spring Temple Buddha, China | Height: 153 metre (Image: Wikimedia Commons) 3/10 Laykyun Setkyar, Myanmar | Height: 116 metre (Image: Wikimedia Commons) 4/10 Ushiku Daibutsu, Japan | Height: 110 metre (Image: Wikimedia Commons) 5/10 Guanyin of Nanshan, China | Height: 108 metre (Image: Reuters) 6/10 Emperors Yan and Huang, China | Height: 106 metre (Image: Reuters) 7/10 Sendai Daikannon, Japan | Height: 100 metre (Image: Wikimedia Commons) 8/10 Guishan Guanyin, China | Height: 99 metre (Image: Wikimedia Commons) 9/10 Great Buddha, Thailand | Height: 92 Metre (Image: Reuters) 10/10 Grand Buddha, China | Height: 88 metre (Image: Reuters) First Published on Oct 31, 2018 07:52 am