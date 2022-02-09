MARKET NEWS

    Anna Hazare to go on indefinite hunger strike from February 14 to protest Maharashtra govt's wine policy

    In his letter to Uddhav Thackeray, Anna Hazare stated that the people of the state have demanded that the policy permitting sale of wine at supermarkets and walk-in shops be called back immediately.

    PTI
    February 09, 2022 / 05:02 PM IST
    File Image: Anna Hazare

    File Image: Anna Hazare

    Social activist Anna Hazare on Wednesday said he will go on an indefinite hunger strike from February 14 to protest the Maharashtra government’s policy permitting sale of wine at supermarkets and grocery shops.

    The activist has written in another "reminder" letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray over the issue.

    In his letter to Thackeray, Hazare stated that the people of the state have demanded that the policy permitting sale of wine at supermarkets and walk-in shops be called back immediately.

    The 84-year-old activist in a statement warned that he will start his indefinite hunger strike from his village Ralegaon Siddhi in Ahmednagar district on February 14.

    Hazare said that he had written two letters addressing the chief minister, urging him to call back the decision, but did not receive any response about the same.

    In his previous letters, the activist had stated that the decision to allow the sale of wine in supermarkets and grocery shops was unfortunate for the state and it will prove to be dangerous for the future generations.
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.