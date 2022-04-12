English
    ADB to provide $2 million loan to support urban development in Nagaland

    The PRF loan will help design water supply, sanitation, solid waste management and urban roads in 16 district headquarter towns (DHTs) with climate resilient features and improved access to poor and vulnerable.

    PTI
    April 12, 2022 / 06:11 PM IST
    Representative Image

    The Asian Development Bank will provide a USD 2 million loan for designing climate resilient urban infrastructure, strengthening institutional capacity and improving municipal resource mobilisation in Nagaland. Government of India and ADB on Tuesday signed the $2 million Project Readiness Financing (PRF) loan, the Manila- headquartered lender said in a release.

    Nagaland's towns and cities face the long-term challenges of climate change, lack of basic amenities, poor connectivity. Major transport routes around urban areas are severely affected by landslides during the monsoon season. Urban roads are in poor condition without proper stormwater drainage, ADB said.

    The PRF loan will help design water supply, sanitation, solid waste management and urban roads in 16 district headquarter towns (DHTs) with climate resilient features and improved access to poor and vulnerable. Capacity building of state agencies will help augment own-resource mobilization by urban local bodies, improve their readiness for implementing the ensuing project and initiating sector and institutional reforms, ADB said.



    PTI
    Tags: #Asian Development Bank #Nagaland #PRF Loan
    first published: Apr 12, 2022 06:11 pm
