A ubiquitous Putin and a Rishi Sunak cameo: The week in 6 cartoons from around the world

Russian President Vladimir Putin is back to being the inspiration behind several cartoons this week as Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine spreads death and devastation for over a month. Putin has called the Russian offensive in Ukraine a “special military operation” that has left millions displaced from the former Soviet republic and thousands dead.
British Chancellor Rishi Sunak also features in a cartoon amid piling pressure and attacks on his wife’s links to Infosys – the Indian tech giant has a small workforce in Russia. Britain has sanctioned Russia amid the war.
Here is a look at some powerful of the sketches of the week:
Kyiv PostKyiv Post, Ukraine's oldest English newspaper, published a cartoon showing Vladimir Putin talking to a Russian soldier. The caption reads: "Go kill Ukrainians for Russia!". The illustration is by Serhiy Kolyada.
The Washington PostThe Washington Post's cartoon this week features Putin riding a horse's skeleton alluding to the Bucha massacre in Ukraine. A photo of the Russian President shirtless on a horse went viral a few years ago. The illustration is about Bucha, a Kyiv suburb were civilians were found shot point blank - a crime that Ukraine has attributed to Russian forces. The cartoon was made by Ann Telnaes, a Pulitzer prize winning cartoonist for the Washington Post.
The Times
The GuardianMartin Rowson had a cartoon about British Chancellor Rishi Sunak and money management.
MajallaMajalla's cartoon this week was also about the massacre in Ukraine's Bucha.
Charlie HebdoThe French satirical weekly magazine shared the illustration of the front page of their latest issue that features Putin. "Can Putin's drone win?" reads the headline.
