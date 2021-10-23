MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live. 3 days 12 sessions at Rs.1599/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

7-yr-old girl raped in Delhi, DCW issues notice to police seeking action

The incident took place on Friday when the victim was going to a place near her residence where food was being distributed for free, police said.

PTI
October 23, 2021 / 10:59 PM IST
Representative Image

Representative Image

A seven-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man in central Delhi's Ranjeet Nagar area, police said on Saturday. The incident took place on Friday when the victim was going to a place near her residence where food was being distributed for free, police said.

It is suspected that the accused lured the minor and raped her, police said, adding that the girl is stable. A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and POCSO Act has been registered and an investigation is underway, a senior police officer said.

ALSO READ: Freedom 251 smartphone founder among three held for threatening rape victim

Footage from CCTV cameras in the area was analysed and the accused has been identified. Several teams are conducting raids to nab him, the officer added. Meanwhile, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) issued a notice to the Delhi Police on Saturday seeking immediate action in the matter.

According to a statement released by DCW, the commission was informed that a seven-year-old girl was lured by a man who offered her a Rs 10 note and raped her. The DCW chairperson took cognizance of the matter and issued notice to the Delhi Police.

Close

Related stories

The commission has asked the police to take immediate action in the matter and also sought the details of the FIR, it said. DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal said, I am very anguished over the incident. It is a matter of great concern and shame that we have to go through with such matters of sexual assault with children on frequent basis."

"Only stringent measures can stop incidents of rapes with girls. I seek immediate action by the Delhi Police in the matter, accused must be immediately arrested and punished with capital punishment, she added.
PTI
Tags: #CCTV cameras #DCW #Delhi Police #rape
first published: Oct 23, 2021 10:59 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.