CRED founder shares note on success. Zerodha boss seems to disagree

CRED founder Kunal Shah and Zerodha co-founder Nithin Kamath discussed success and hard work.

Established founders are often asked about their road to success and what keeps them motivated to stay on course. It was one such question related to succeeding in life that led to an exchange of ideas between two successful founders this week.

Kunal Shah, founder of credit card payments firm CRED, on Wednesday took to Twitter to share his thoughts on how people view success and hard work.

“Founders get asked how much success is enough, why work hard even after getting what most don’t get. Most don’t realize that the drive often comes from seeing utter failure early in their own life or their family. They’re trying to escape the dark that existed and continues,” he tweeted.

Shah, one of India’s best-known new-age entrepreneurs, founded CRED in 2018. The company started out as a credit-card payment platform rewarding users with points for paying their bills but has since added products such as rent payments and personal loans, as it seeks to become a full-fledged financial services provider.

A day after Shah’s posts on success and hard work, Nithin Kamath, co-founder and CEO of stock brokerage platform Zerodha, responded to his tweet, sharing this insights on the topic. Kamath said a person seeking more success has perhaps nothing to do with being a founder.



Maybe it has nothing to do with being founders, & it's just human nature that absolute success isn’t as satisfying as relative success. As you do or make more, you get into bubbles where you benchmark yourself to those who have more, and you want it. So that chase never ends? 1/2 https://t.co/TwzmXw296g

— Nithin Kamath (@Nithin0dha) February 10, 2022

“Maybe it has nothing to do with being founders, and it's just human nature that absolute success isn’t as satisfying as relative success,” he said, quote-tweeting Shah.

“As you do or make more, you get into bubbles where you benchmark yourself to those who have more, and you want it. So that chase never ends?”

The Zerodha boss said famous and successful founders often seek constant validation.

“It's crazy how people around me think I have answers to all life's problems just because of whatever little success I've had. It's quite tough to not get carried away & start believing in it,” he said in a thread of tweets.

Kunal Shah acknowledged Kamath’s points by ‘liking’ his tweets.

