Cow enters shopping mall in Assam, explores clothing store. Watch

The incident took place in Assam's Dhubri district. (Image credit: @sarmah_nitish)

Cows roaming on the roads, narrow streets and neighbourhoods and at traffic signals are not an uncommon sight in India. But, shoppers and staff at a shopping mall in Assam did not expect to see a cow inside a store in the mall.

A video of a cow walking freely inside a clothing store in a mall in Assam’s Dhubri district has surfaced and is being shared widely online.

The 13-second clip shows the cow walking fast in the aisles of the clothing store as surprised staff try to shoo it away. A few women staff members can be seen trying to get to a safe distance from the cow. After exploring the store, the animal nonchalantly walks out, to perhaps explore the rest of the mall.

"Cow entered in mall, #Dhubri #Assam," as a tweet by journalist Nitish Sarmah who shared the video on December 30.

It is unclear how the cow managed to stray into the mall.

In a near-similar incident, a cow was found wandering through a shopping mall in Sydney, Australia recently, following which it got stuck in a mud pit. Emergency services had to be called to rescue the cow.