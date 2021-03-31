COVID-19: Twitter reacts to viral video of Mumbai cops making five men do ‘murga walk’ for not wearing face mask

Face mask rule violators at Marine Drive in Mumbai being made to do a ‘Murga’ walk by cops. Source: Twitter.

A video of five men being paraded by the Mumbai Police at Marine Drive is currently doing the round on social media. The video clip that's widely shared across all platforms has sparked mixed reactions from netizens.

In the now viral clip, a group of men are being made to squat and walk at Marine Drive promenade for not wearing face masks.

The clip was also shared by business tycoon Anand Mahindra, who said, “Face mask rule violators at Marine Drive in Mumbai being made to do a ‘Murga’ walk as punishment by Mumbai Police’. Received on my ‘SignalWonderbox.’ A common punishment in the boarding school I attended. Comical, but physically taxing. I certainly won’t forget my mask!!”



“Face mask rule violators at Marine Drive in Mumbai being made to do a “Murga” walk as punishment by Mumbai Police” Received on my ‘SignalWonderbox.’ A common punishment in the boarding school I attended. Comical, but physically taxing.I certainly won’t forget my mask!! pic.twitter.com/GnVY6NfasV

— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 30, 2021

Take a look at it here:

While many on the micro-blogging site were amused by this punishment, others called it a "classist move" and wondered if someone from a higher class would be made to do something like this.

Checkout the reactions here:



This punishment is given by police to people who cud not pay fine and so are let off with a warning. High class is made to pay fines. — Life is happiness (@maggie_delhi) March 30, 2021





In India a large number of people are getting such punishments everyday. Today it was just recorded.

Even in US they have employed body builders to put masks on people's faces forcefully.

In this issue, there is no use of fine, strictness is more important..

— Life is happiness (@maggie_delhi) March 30, 2021



If only this makes them understand that they risk not only themselves but al of us — Dr Shrilakshmi (@TPPL6) March 30, 2021





What's the punishment for people in power breaking law??

— La (@LATHA09378753) March 30, 2021

Seeing the reactions, Mumbai Police on March 31 issued a statement on the incident.

"There is a legal provision for action on every violation and that’s the only punitive action that can be taken. The matter is being enquired by senior officers and necessary action will be definitely taken," said the city police.



There is a legal provision for action on every violation and that’s the only punitive action that can be taken. The matter is being enquired by senior officers and necessary action will be definitely taken. https://t.co/q8WvxFob1B — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) March 29, 2021

Maharashtra has been witnessing a rapid spike in COVID-19 cases over the past few days. The state registered 27,918 new cases on March 30 and has over 3.4 lakh active cases at present.

With these fresh cases, the cumulative count of coronavirus infections in the state has surged to 27,73,436. As many as 23,77,127 people have recovered from the infection till now. The state currently has 3,40,542 active cases, while the death toll has mounted to 54,422 in the state.