COVID-19: Twitter reacts to viral video of Mumbai cops making five men do ‘murga walk’ for not wearing face mask

In the now viral clip, a group of men are being made to squat and walk at Marine Drive promenade for not wearing face masks.

Moneycontrol News
March 31, 2021 / 05:25 PM IST
Face mask rule violators at Marine Drive in Mumbai being made to do a ‘Murga’ walk by cops. Source: Twitter.

A video of five men being paraded by the Mumbai Police at Marine Drive is currently doing the round on social media. The video clip that's widely shared across all platforms has sparked mixed reactions from netizens.

The clip was also shared by business tycoon Anand Mahindra, who said, “Face mask rule violators at Marine Drive in Mumbai being made to do a ‘Murga’ walk as punishment by Mumbai Police’. Received on my ‘SignalWonderbox.’ A common punishment in the boarding school I attended. Comical, but physically taxing. I certainly won’t forget my mask!!”

Take a look at it here:

While many on the micro-blogging site were amused by this punishment, others called it a "classist move" and wondered if someone from a higher class would be made to do something like this.

Checkout the reactions here:





Seeing the reactions, Mumbai Police on March 31 issued a statement on the incident.

"There is a legal provision for action on every violation and that’s the only punitive action that can be taken. The matter is being enquired by senior officers and necessary action will be definitely taken," said the city police.

Maharashtra has been witnessing a rapid spike in COVID-19 cases over the past few days. The state registered 27,918 new cases on March 30 and has over 3.4 lakh active cases at present.

With these fresh cases, the cumulative count of coronavirus infections in the state has surged to 27,73,436. As many as 23,77,127 people have recovered from the infection till now. The state currently has 3,40,542 active cases, while the death toll has mounted to 54,422 in the state.
TAGS: #Covid-19 #face mask #Maharashtra #mumbai
first published: Mar 31, 2021 05:25 pm

