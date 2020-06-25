Coronavirus pandemic | Maharashtra govt bans Patanjali’s COVID-19 medicine Coronil

The Maharashtra government has banned sale of Patanjali’s Coronil, which was touted by Yoga guru Baba Ramdev to be a cure for novel coronavirus, before being pulled up by authorities for making unverified claims.



The National Institute of Medical Sciences, Jaipur will find out whether clinical trials of @PypAyurved's 'Coronil' were done at all. An abundant warning to @yogrishiramdev that Maharashtra won't allow sale of spurious medicines. #MaharashtraGovtCares#NoPlayingWithLives

— ANIL DESHMUKH (@AnilDeshmukhNCP) June 24, 2020

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh took to Twitter on June 25 to warn Patanjali Ayurved from selling the 'spurious medicine' in the state until the National Institute of Medical Sciences in Jaipur ascertains if any clinical trials were conducted before Coronil was launched.

The Rajasthan government has already banned the sale of Patanjali's Coronil until it gets the AYUSH ministry's nod.

A day ago, the Uttarakhand government stated that Patanjali had only applied for a licence to produce an immunity-boosting drug that would prevent cough and cold, and not as a medicine to treat the novel coronavirus disease.



1/1 .Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh's tweet on Patanjali's Coronil medicine on Coronavirus calling it as spurious. He also said that clinical trial approval from NIMS will be awaited. I would like to inform the Respected Home Minister that clinical approval is there https://t.co/cnXCtN6HV3 pic.twitter.com/YPcLeGh556

— Ram Kadam (@ramkadam) June 25, 2020

Meanwhile, BJP Minister Ram Kadam has reacted to Deshmukh's comment and claimed that Patanjali has already got NIMS approval.