Coronavirus lockdown | Super 30 founder offers free coaching to girl who cycled 1,200 km with injured father

Renowned mathematician Anand Kumar, who founded coveted IIT-JEE coaching institute Super 30, has offered free tuition to Bihar teen Jyoti Kumari.

The 15-year-old was in the headlines after cycling 1,200 km from Gurugram in Haryana to Darbhanga in Bihar, carrying her injured father.

Her father Mohan Paswan had met with an accident before the coronavirus-induced lockdown was imposed, which rendered him jobless. After the lockdown, Jyoti set off on the long journey home with her father. It took them seven days to reach, of which two days were spent without food.

Kumar took to social media to announce that he and his brother Pranav have met Jyoti’s family already and have offered her to join Super 30. He has also promised to cover all expenses if she wishes to study engineering.



#Bihar daughter #jyotikumari has set an example by paddling all the way from #Delhi carrying her father on a bicycle, covering an unimaginable 1200 kms. Yesterday, my brother @Pranavsuper30 met her. If she would like to prepare for #IIT in future she is welcome to the #super30 pic.twitter.com/PMhsMvhDwn

— Anand Kumar (@teacheranand) May 25, 2020

He tweeted:

Moved by her story, several others have also offered assistance to Jyoti and her family. Lok Janshakti Party in Bihar has offered to sponsor her education, while Samajwadi Party has offered financial aid of Rs 1 lakh to the family. The teen has also been called for trials in Delhi by the Cycle Federation of India.

