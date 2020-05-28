App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : May 28, 2020 03:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus lockdown | Super 30 founder offers free coaching to girl who cycled 1,200 km with injured father

Mathematician Anand Kumar took to social media to announce that he and his brother Pranav have met Jyoti’s family and offered to cover all expenses if she wishes to study engineering.

Jagyaseni Biswas
Super 30 founder Anand Kumar with Bihar teen Jyoti Kumari and her father (Image: Twitter/ Anand Kumar)
Super 30 founder Anand Kumar with Bihar teen Jyoti Kumari and her father (Image: Twitter/ Anand Kumar)

Renowned mathematician Anand Kumar, who founded coveted IIT-JEE coaching institute Super 30, has offered free tuition to Bihar teen Jyoti Kumari.

The 15-year-old was in the headlines after cycling 1,200 km from Gurugram in Haryana to Darbhanga in Bihar, carrying her injured father.

Her father Mohan Paswan had met with an accident before the coronavirus-induced lockdown was imposed, which rendered him jobless. After the lockdown, Jyoti set off on the long journey home with her father. It took them seven days to reach, of which two days were spent without food.

Close

Kumar took to social media to announce that he and his brother Pranav have met Jyoti’s family already and have offered her to join Super 30. He has also promised to cover all expenses if she wishes to study engineering.

related news

He tweeted:

Moved by her story, several others have also offered assistance to Jyoti and her family. Lok Janshakti Party in Bihar has offered to sponsor her education, while Samajwadi Party has offered financial aid of Rs 1 lakh to the family. The teen has also been called for trials in Delhi by the Cycle Federation of India.

To follow our full coverage on coronavirus, click here

First Published on May 28, 2020 03:52 pm

tags #coronavirus #coronavirus lockdown #Super 30

