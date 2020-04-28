Coronavirus impact | AirAsia launches red-coloured PPE suits for its cabin crew

International airline AirAsia has introduced new Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for its cabin crew that will be used once flight services resume. These PPEs come in the airline’s signature red colour and have been designed by Filipino designer Puey Quinones.

The new PPE suits were first launched and tested during a recovery flight on April 24 from Bangkok to Manila. Quinones himself took to Instagram to show the new PPE suits that he designed for AirAsia. Flight attendants will be required to wear the PPE on all of the carrier's domestic and international flights.

AirAsia has announced that it will resume operations soon after getting approval from respective authorities. The airline, on April 17, announced it will resume domestic flight operations starting April 29 in Malaysia, followed by Thailand on May 1, Indonesia on May 7, and Philippines on May 9.

In India, AirAsia will begin its scheduled flight services starting May 4 subject to approval from the DGCA and government authorities. Domestic airline services were suspended in India on March 25 and, currently, it is yet to be decided when the suspension will be lifted for airlines to resume operations.

The DGCA, in its circular, had informed that there is no clearance from the authorities to allow airlines to initiate bookings for flight journeys starting May 4. It further noted that airlines will be given sufficient notice and time for restarting operations. However, some airlines have started taking domestic bookings for as early as May 16, while others are accepting flight bookings from June 1.