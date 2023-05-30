Cooking eggs in microwave left woman with skin peeling from face

Shafia Bashir was left with peeling and burnt skin on her face while cooking an egg

A UK-based woman has warned against cooking eggs in a microwave after the viral TikTok hack exploded in her face, quite literally, and left her with severe skin damage.

Shafia Bashir, 37, decided to try an egg-cooking recipe that is being widely circulated on TikTok, according to a report in The Independent. Bashir boiled a mug of water and dropped an egg in it. She then put the mug in the microwave for a couple of minutes.

However, when she took the mug out of the microwave and put a cold spoon on the egg, it exploded “like a fountain” and burned Bashir’s face. Horrifying images that the Greater Manchester resident later shared on social media show her skin peeling from her face.



A mum was left with her skin peeling from her face after she cooked eggs in a microwave that exploded while trying out a viral TikTok 'hack'. Shafia Bashir, 37, was in "absolute agony" when making a poached egg after following a recipe she found on social media #News pic.twitter.com/OcSbdLYQFm

— Random (@Name__And_Shame) May 29, 2023

Bashir described it as the “most excruciating” pain she has experienced in her life.

“I just don’t want anyone else going through that, because it is trending on TikTok…It was the most excruciating pain in my life,” she said. “As soon as I put the cold spoon in, it exploded like a fountain and it scalded me,” she added.

Bashir put her face under the tap while looking for immediate relief, and then went to the emergency room after getting a friend to look after her daughter.

“My face has healed now, luckily with no scars. I used Vaseline, Sudocrem, whatever I could get my hands on,” she said.

The 37-year-old further explained that she had been using the same hack to cook eggs for three years without incident.

“My ex-mother-in-law told me about it. She told me how to make a poached egg in the microwave. I had been doing it for three years.

“I boiled the kettle, half-filled the mug with water, put salt inside, the egg inside, and microwaved it for a minute. It wasn’t cooked, so I put it in for another minute,” she said.

“After it happened, I put my face under the tap for 20 mins. But the burning lasted for 12 hours. It just didn’t stop.”

Bashir said she issued a warning against cooking eggs in microwave because she does not want anyone else to experience the agony she did. “It was a terrifying time for me. I was in absolute agony,” the UK woman cautioned.