Colour of the year 2023 revealed: 'Electrifying, audacious'

Read on to find out what the fierce shade symbolises.

Pantone, the global authority on colours, has revealed the "Colour of the Year 2023", and it stands for strength and rebelliousness.

The colour chosen by Pantone is "Viva Magenta", a fierce shade derived from the red family. It draws inspiration from cochineal, which is one of brightest, strongest and most precious dyes known to the world.

Close to end of each year, Pantone reveals the colour expected to shape the next one.

Viva Magenta is a powerful and empowering colour, Pantone said. It is bold, full of wit and inclusive of all.

The "electrifying" colour encourages people to express themselves in an unrestrained manner, the company added.

"Viva Magenta welcomes anyone and everyone with the same verve for life and rebellious spirit," Pantone said in its announcement.

Viva Magenta represents finding reassurance in unconventional times, Pantone Vice-President Laurie Pressman told CNN.

"We are living in quite the unconventional time," Pressman said. "While there have been so many things that have played into our thinking, so many things that have influenced and impacted what's taken place and the changes we've had to make, there's no doubt that the overriding influence has been Covid."

Pantone's "Colour of the Year 2021", had also also been informed by the coronavirus crisis.

The choice combined two colours -- Ultimate Gray and Illuminating ( a warming yellow shade).

Pantone said the two colours put together symbolised "positivity supported by fortitude".

"Practical and rock solid, but at the same time warm and optimistic, this is a colour combination that gives us resilience and hope," it added. We need to feel encouraged and uplifted ; this is essential to the human spirit."

Pantone's Colour for the year 2022 was “Very Peri”. The authority described it as “a dynamic periwinkle blue hue with a vivifying violet red undertone blends the faithfulness and constancy of blue with the energy and excitement of red”.