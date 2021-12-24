'Very Peri', colour of the year for 2022. How it was selected by Pantone

"Very Peri" is the Pantone colour of the year for 2022.

Pantone, the global authority on colour, has picked “Very Peri” as the colour of the year for 2022. The company describes Very Peri as “a dynamic periwinkle blue hue with a vivifying violet red undertone blends the faithfulness and constancy of blue with the energy and excitement of red”.



Introducing the Pantone Color of the Year 2022, PANTONE 17-3938 Very Peri, a dynamic periwinkle blue hue with a vivifying violet red undertone blends the faithfulness and constancy of blue with the energy and excitement of red. Learn more: https://t.co/eNIwkTq2K8 pic.twitter.com/hBfiDusFKU

— PANTONE (@pantone) December 9, 2021

To arrive at the selection each year, Pantone’s experts pick a colour for the next year by studying colour influences across the world, from various quarters such as the entertainment industry and films in production, traveling art collections and new artists, fashion, home furnishings, areas of design, popular travel destinations, as well as new lifestyles, playstyles, socio-economic conditions. They could also draw inspiration from upcoming big sporting events.

The Pantone experts also look at new technologies, materials, textures, and effects that impact colour.

Microsoft has collaborated with Pantone to introduce Very Peri to Microsoft Paint that people to select while using the tool.



We're still celebrating our collab with @pantone. Use this Microsoft Paint template to create something using Very Peri, the Color of the Year for 2022, and we may make it our cover photo. pic.twitter.com/b7dwSyBMxz — Microsoft (@Microsoft) December 9, 2021

“The Pantone Color of the Year reflects what is taking place in our global culture, expressing what people are looking for that color can hope to answer,” said Laurie Pressman, vice president of the Pantone Color Institute.

In 2021, Pantone chose two colours colours as the world reeled under the coronavirus pandemic, with “Ultimate Gray” and “Illuminating” being named for the year.